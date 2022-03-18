Cheltenham Festival tips: experts reveal their fancies for Friday’s races





We’ve made it through to the fourth and final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and the Cheltenham Gold Cup is the highlight of Friday’s (18 March) seven-race card. So who do our experts think will be celebrated back into the winner’s enclosure this afternoon? Here are their Cheltenham Festival tips to try to help you pick a winner.

Cheltenham Festival tips: Friday 18 March

VAUBAN (1.30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle)

Trainer: Willie Mullins, jockey: Paul Townend

ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles picks this four-year-old as his banker of the week: “He can reverse his debut form with Pied Piper and looks the top juvenile for the season.”

MINELLA COCOONER (2.50pm Spa Novices’ Hurdle)

Trainer: Willie Mullins, jockey: Paul Townend

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “The ground will probably dry out considerably for Friday’s racing but I think this recent Grade One winner on yielding going at Leopardstown could squeak in as an each-way chance.”

GALVIN (3.30pm Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase)

Trainer: Gordon Elliott, jockey: Davy Russell

Racing journalist Julian Muscat says: “Only rugged stayers need apply and this improver has the credentials to topple A Plus Tard.”

SANTINI (3.30pm Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase)

Trainer: Polly Gundry, jockey: Nick Scholfield

Racing correspondent Tom Peacock says: “Would be a big surprise in what is a wide-open Gold Cup but the narrow 2020 runner-up has looked rejuvenated by a change in stable and another advance in fitness makes him a decent each-way shot.”

ITV Racing is showing the Cheltenham Festival daily from 12.50pm to 4.30pm and presenter Alice Plunkett says this big-priced contender could provide a real upset: “He has been second in a Gold Cup then lost his way and his owners have now sent him to the small hunting yard of the point-to-point legend Polly Gundry. He was an admirable second in the Cotswold Chase to Chantry House who is 16/1, while Santini is 50/1 and bigger. It is dotty to imagine him roaring up the hill ahead of the mighty Irish challenge or Protektorat but if he is, I will be screaming him home.”

