Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The jewel in the National Hunt racing calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, is just a week away (16-19 March), and quite frankly, we can’t wait. If you fancy a flutter, we will be sharing tips from Horse & Hound’s insiders each morning of the Festival, but in the meantime, we are bringing you all the latest betting offers for the Cheltenham Festival, so that you get the best deal before you start picking winners. We hope you are lucky, but please bet responsibly. BeGambleAware

Cheltenham Festival free bets and other betting offers

Bet 365 — get up to £100 in bet credits



New customers only. Valid until 16 March 2021. Minimum deposit of £10 with promo code CHEL40. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50). Free bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and on 16 March 2021 and expire after seven days. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods, and countries.



Betfred — bet £10 and get £30 in free bets, plus 60 free spins

New UK and Northern Ireland customers only. Use code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. Settled within 60 days. First bet on sports. £30 in free bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. A maximum of 60 free spins on Justice League Comics.



888 Betting — bet £10 and get £30 in free bets, plus a £10 casino bonus

New customers only. Minimum deposit of £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Minimum odds 1/2 (1.5). Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after seven days. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions apply.

888 Betting (Cheltenham special) — Bet £10 and get £20 in free bets plus a £20 free Cheltenham bet when you use code: CHEL40

New customers only. Valid until 16 March 2021. Minimum deposit of £10 with promo code CHEL40. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Minimum odds 1/2 (1.50). Free bets credited upon qualifying bet placement and on 16 March 2021 and expire after seven days. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods, and countries.



Grosvenor Sports — double the odds any runner, any race, any odds and paid in cash

New customers only. Maximum £10 stake and a 100% odds boost token available.

SportNation — Get £50 in free bets

New customers only. Place the five specified bets to earn free bets. Each leg must have minimum odds of 4/5 (1.8). Applies to bets on sport only. Valid once per customer. Free bet valid for seven days. Maximum free bet winnings is 20 times your free bet stake. Free bets must be accepted in popup messages once your qualifying bets have settled.

BeGambleAware

18+, T&Cs apply, commercial content

Save an extra 10% on a Horse & Hound subscription with ‘MUM10’ If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.