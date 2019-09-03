Trending:

What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2019?

Gemma Redrup

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (5-8 September 2019), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week…

Thursday 5 September

1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 13mph

1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 14mph

1600
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 13mph

Friday 6 September

1000
Temperature: 14°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 16mph

1300
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: light rain showers
Wind: 18mph

1600
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: light rain
Wind: 17mph

Saturday 7 September

1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 10mph

1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 11mph

1600
Temperature:161°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 11mph

Sunday 8 September

1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph

1300
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 8mph

1600
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 8mph

Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office

Keep up with all the action with our online reports, picture galleries, videos and blogs during Burghley — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 12 September 2019