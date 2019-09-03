What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2019?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (5-8 September 2019), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week…
Thursday 5 September
1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 13mph
1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 14mph
1600
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 13mph
Friday 6 September
1000
Temperature: 14°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 16mph
1300
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: light rain showers
Wind: 18mph
1600
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: light rain
Wind: 17mph
Saturday 7 September
1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 10mph
1300
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 11mph
1600
Temperature:161°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 11mph
Sunday 8 September
1000
Temperature: 13°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph
1300
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 8mph
1600
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: light cloud
Wind: 8mph
Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office
Keep up with all the action with our online reports, picture galleries, videos and blogs during Burghley — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 12 September 2019