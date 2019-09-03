What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2019?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (5-8 September 2019), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week…

Thursday 5 September

1000

Temperature: 13°C

Weather: sunny

Wind: 13mph

1300

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: sunny

Wind: 14mph

1600

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 13mph

Friday 6 September

1000

Temperature: 14°C

Weather: light cloud

Wind: 16mph

1300

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: light rain showers

Wind: 18mph

1600

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: light rain

Wind: 17mph

Saturday 7 September

1000

Temperature: 13°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 10mph

1300

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: light cloud

Wind: 11mph

1600

Temperature:161°C

Weather: light cloud

Wind: 11mph

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

How to watch Burghley Horse Trials on TV Find out how you can follow the action from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online Get your Burghley Horse Trials tickets now Find out what tickets you need to attend the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials and how much they will cost Treat yourself and save 35% on Horse & Hound Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Sunday 8 September

1000

Temperature: 13°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 8mph

1300

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: light cloud

Wind: 8mph

1600

Temperature: 17°C

Weather: light cloud

Wind: 8mph

Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office



Keep up with all the action with our online reports, picture galleries, videos and blogs during Burghley — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 12 September 2019