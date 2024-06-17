A compact horsey home with arena, stables, secret ‘island’ and up to 15 acres available…





This pretty Grade II-Listed barn conversion sits on the edge of a complex of similar conversions, with the equestrian set-up the other side of the driveway.

Brook Hall Farm is located a six-minute drive from North Bradley, a Wiltshire village just outside the town of Trowbridge. The town was a centre for wool production from the 14th century until the last mill closed in 1982.

The property is a 30-minute drive from the Somerset spa town of Bath, named and famed for its Roman-built baths. As well as the baths themselves, it has a wealth of historical attractions. These include the abbey, the Royal Crescent and, for fans of all things literary, the Jane Austen centre.

Local competition venues include Warminster Saddle Club (20 minutes), West Wilts EC (22 minutes), Mendip Plains EC (41 minutes).

Training venues in the area include Downlands Equestrian, with indoor and outdoor schools, cross-country course and combined training field for hire. It is a 27-minute drive away.

If you like your racing, head to Bath Racecourse (41 minutes) or Radstock for the Mendip Farmers point-to-point (36 minutes).

Love a day’s hunting? Ride out with the Tedworth, Wilton or Mendip Farmers.

Brook Hall Farm is on the market for £1m with Cooper and Tanner. Let’s take a look around…

The property comes with three stables and a store in a wooden block with a concrete yard. Previously, consent has been granted for the stables to be replaced with an L-shaped block.

To the rear of the stables is a 20x40m fibresand arena, which has a wooden post and rail border.

The paddocks lie either side of the stable yard on land that undulates down to the Bliss Brook, a stream adjacent to the land. A combination of post and rail and electric fencing separates the paddocks. In addition, there is an additional 12 acres available by separate negotiation just next door.

The land included with the property features a naturally created ‘island’, which is a great barbecue spot.

The gardens are primarily in front of the barn, and consist of a lawn and bed of shrubs, enclosed by a maturing hedge. To the rear of the house lies a stone courtyard with a pergola and seating area.

Through the front door you’ll find a hallway with sliding barn doors opening on to the dining room.

The kitchen is modern and fitted with shaker style units, a range cooker, island and breakfast bar.

The large utility space with a Belfast sink, plumbing for appliances and plenty of worktop space, is perfect for equestrians with dogs.

Upstairs, you’ll find three double bedrooms and a single. The master is en-suite, and there is a large family bathroom.

