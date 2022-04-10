12 oils to consider adding to your horse’s feed





Adding one of the best oils for horses to your horse’s diet has a wide range of benefits, from providing slow-release non-heating energy to improving coat condition, while they can also be added to feed to aid weight gain. There are a great range of oils that you can feed your horse – while they will all deliver the same amount of energy, each will contain differing amounts of omega fatty acids.

Here’s a round up of the best oils for horses, which includes the cost of each product per day as recommended for a 500kg horse in light work.

Best oils for horses

NAF Linseed Oil

Sizes: 1l, 2.5l, 5l, 25l | Feeding rate: 15–45ml | RRP: £11.55 for 1l | Cost per day: 17–52p |

This pure, cold-pressed linseed oil supports general health and helps to maintain a rich, natural shine to the coat. It’s also an ideal form of slow-release energy.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, sportsdirect.com, naylors.com, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Horse First Omega D Oil

Sizes: 2l, 4l | Feeding rate: 30ml | RRP: £21.60 for 2l | Cost per day: 32p |

Described as “liquid sunshine for horses”, this oil contains cold-pressed flax seed with the correct balance of omegas 3, 6 and 9, which cannot be naturally produced by your horse. It also contains added vitamin D, and supports your horse’s immune system, bone development and strength.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Keyflow Key-3 Oil

Sizes: 1l, 5l, 20l | Feeding rate: 30ml | RRP: £16.50 for 1l | Cost per day: 50p |

This oil is a blend of cold-pressed British linseed, rapeseed and Scottish salmon oil with garlic. It is scientifically balanced for horses, providing a rich natural source of the long chain omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA in addition to a balanced ratio of omegas 6, 7 and 9.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Science Supplements Pure Linseed Oil

Sizes: 5l | Feeding rate: 180ml | RRP: £29.99 | Cost per day: £1.08 |

This oil is high in omega 3 and has added vitamin E. It can aid weight gain, while improving coat and skin condition.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Global Herbs Flax Oil

Sizes: 1l, 5l | Feeding rate: 30–50ml | RRP: £15 for 1l | Cost per day: 45–75p |

Flax oil helps horses maintain strong hooves, glossy coats and good condition. This cold-pressed oil is also a slow-release non-heating energy source, easy to digest and a rich source of omegas 3 and 6. It can also help to aid absorption of other supplements.

View now at amazon.co.uk, globalherbs.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or sportsdirect.com

Dodson & Horrell Soya Oil

Sizes: 5l, 20l | Feeding rate: 75ml | RRP: £12.65 for 5l | Cost per day: 19p |

This calorie-dense conditioning oil will promote coat shine and weight gain. It can be added to existing feed without adding extra carbohydrate or protein. Feeding 75ml per day will improve coat condition, while you can feed 300ml per day for weight gain.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Lincoln Omega Gold Rapeseed Oil



Sizes: 1l, 4l | Feeding rate: 50ml | RRP: £10.99 for 1l | Cost per day: 55p |

This 100% pure cold-pressed rapeseed oil, provides a balanced source of omega 3 and 6 polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E. It maintains and improves body condition and is a good source of non-heating energy.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Synovium Pure Linseed Oil

Sizes: 1l, 5l | Feeding rate: 60ml | RRP: £12.99 for 1l | Cost per day: 78p |

This cold-pressed linseed oil is 100% pure and taken from the first pressing. It contains omega 3 and 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin, coat and digestive, respiratory and joint health.

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hi Form 100% Natural Cold Pressed Linseed Oil

Sizes: 5l | Feeding rate: 30ml | RRP: £20.95 | Cost per day: 13p |

This 100% natural cold-pressed linseed oil is highly digestible and palatable, containing the correct omega 3, 6 and 9 ratios for horses.

Mastacare Linseed Oil

Sizes: 1l | Feeding rate: 30ml | RRP: £6.64 | Cost per day: 20p |

This natural feed supplement helps to maintain healthy skin and coat in horses. It is high in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, which promote a rich and natural shine to the coat and skin.

Original Landmühle Linseed Oil

Sizes: 1l, 5l | Feeding rate: 25–40ml | RRP: £5.99 for 1l | Cost per day: 15–24p |

This cold-pressed oil is rich in fatty acids, while being protein free. It improves digestion and provides a shiny coat.

H Bradshaws ExSelenium Oil

Sizes: 1l, 5l | Feeding rate: 100–250ml | RRP: £20 for 1l | Cost per day: 45–75p |

This nutrient-dense oil contains the correct ratios of omegas 3, 6 and 9, with balanced levels of selenium and vitamin E. It encourages optimum muscle function and supports the immune system.

