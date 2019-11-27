Best long winter riding boots 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

A big part of choosing the best long winter riding boots is thinking carefully about what you want to wear them for. Some styles and fits lend themselves to certain activities more than others, so consider whether you plan to wear them for schooling sharp horses, going on a relaxing hack or swapping between riding and yard work or teaching. One thing every winter boot needs to be is warm — a good insulating lining is really important and you’ll be thankful you found one at 7am in February when the temperature’s well below 0°C. Thinking practically, a waterproof design is another bonus, as well as a good tread for when it gets icy. Last but not least, you want a pair that is comfortable and will stand up to daily wear — riding boots often lead a pretty tough life!

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £325

“Of all the boots I tested, these were the most comfortable to ride in. The fit was great — perfect around the foot, ankle and calf. They were both warm and waterproof, so ideal for all types of winter riding.”

10/10

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £80

“These boots became my go-to boots for teaching and course walks — I loved them! I preferred to wear them hacking rather than schooling as they were quite thick, which isn’t ideal for finer aids or sharp horses.”

9/10

RRP £159.99

“These boots turned out to be a great pair of hard-wearing everyday long riding boots. They had quite a snug fit and kept my feet pretty warm. They had thick soles and were really sturdy.”

8/10

RRP £159.99

“These boots were great in the cold weather — the lining was lovely and the boots were great at keeping my feet warm. They were waterproof and wore really well, and the tread was great for walking around in the snow.”

7/10

Meet the product tester

Sam Jennings is an event rider who has competed at four-star level. Based at her friendly and professional yard in Kent, Sam regularly competes a range of horses from intro to advanced level, as well as providing clinics and training. Sam is a very thorough product tester and is great at assessing the finer details you might not have considered.

