



A young rider cemented her partnership with two new coloured working hunter ponies to qualify both for the 133cm working hunter pony and nursery stakes classes at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) before going on to win the open 133cm working hunter pony class.

Having only been partnered with both ponies since Christmas, 11-year-old Beatrice ‘Bea’ Bailye-Hawkins qualified both 14-year-old Precious Gem and Opal for the show. She chose to take Precious Gem, known at home as Star, who boasts a 100% clear jumping record this season for her RIHS debut.

“The pair took the nursery ticket winning at the BSPS Winter Championships and won again at Bath and West where they also picked up their open qualification and stood overall champion,” said Bea’s mother Rachel. “They have also had an excellent run of results in the HOYS qualifiers, with four seconds and a first placing so far.”

Bea almost stepped away from the working hunter ring in 2018 after experiencing the darker side of showing in the form of bullying.

“She has encountered some unfriendly and unsportsmanlike behaviour from fellow competitors,” says Rachel. “It’s a shame because the behaviour of a few is having a negative effect on the sport and putting off young jockeys.”

Despite this, Bea has remained as determined as ever and pulled off a foot perfect performance to land the open 133cm working hunter pony class.

“She is a big advocate of ‘be kind’ and always has a big smile on her face,” added Rachel. “This was her first experience of the RIHS and she is over the moon with her result.”

