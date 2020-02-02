A perfect equestrian home with three stable blocks, equine solarium and a stunning backdrop

Shurdington Court Farm is a remarkable equestrian property on the market with a price tag of £2m. It is located within a desirable setting on the edge of Cheltenham, offering the “most stunning of backdrops a homeowner could wish for”.

The equestrian facilities are described by agent Fine & Country as of “a high standard”, and they look to be a great set-up with three separate stable blocks, a 60x20m mirrored outdoor arena and a lunge pen. The excellent facilities don’t stop there because there are two washboxes for the horses — one internal, one external — plus two tack rooms, a yard kitchen, toilet, a first-floor office and a storage area.

The first stable block, located closest to the property, is within a former barn, where there is also a wash area with a solarium. The second stable block has an additional five stables — each one with automatic waterers. The final barn offers a further four larger than average stables. The post-and-rail paddocks cover just less than 15 acres.

The property is situated in the hamlet of Little Shurdington, near Cheltenham — major roads such as the A417, A419 and M5 are all within easy reach.

In the main house, the accommodation is set over three levels and its design and layout is described as “quirky and individual”. The welcoming entrance hall has exposed beams and a stone floor.

A spiral staircase leads to the lower level and the formal dining room. The room is stunning and full of natural light, indulging in the period of the home. Again there are exposed beams, plus a log-burning fire inset to stone fireplace. While upstairs there is four double bedrooms.

Outside, there is also the wonderful addition of a separate self-contained, two-bedroom cottage, which has its own parking space and private courtyard garden.

For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01242 220080.

