6 horses for sale this week (with price tags for Lottery winners)

If your pockets are deep and your bank balance hefty (or you just like dreaming of what you could spend your money on if you won the Lottery), then perhaps one of these horses will be for you? Take a look at our selection of horses over £25,000 for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Dream pony

Height: 148cm

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This pony is an ideal candidate for pony FEI competitions in 2019. She is a stunning mare by Casino Royale K. She is extremely eye-catching with three fabulous paces. She is successfully competing at medium gold level gaining nines for her medium trot, with established shoulder-in, travers and simple-changes. She has a great work-ethic and has been exposed to big atmospheres such as premier leagues. She has a sweet temperament and adores attention, plus is easy to handle, load, plait, turnout, catch and hack.”

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 167cm

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This is a stunning mare by Levistano X San Juan. Lilly shows an outstanding character with perfect sound movement, high rideability, willingness and faultless movement. In addition, Lilly presents great promise with her bravery, steady movement and careful jumping technique, and is currently jumping up to 1.35m. Lilly is an absolutely a remarkable mare with top X-rays.”

3. ‘Seriously exciting’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This seriously exciting young horse was the winner of the five-year-old Burghley Young Event Horse qualifier at Badminton in 2017 and the winner of his first novice run at Keysoe, finishing on 28.3. He is a very impressive stamp with the movement, technique, gallop and attitude to go all the way. He is snaffle mouthed in all phases and would suit a professional looking for another top horse, or a very ambitious amateur. He has been slowly produced to allow him time to mature. He has scored sub-30 dressage marks every run this season and his current rider would love to keep the ride.”

4. ‘Dream horse’

Height: 177cm

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “Chevrolet is a Holsteiner gelding with exquisite breeding (Contender/ Narew xx). He is a very modern, elegant jumper with three very good paces and he has a great character. He is easy and light to ride by amateur riders, too. Chevrolet is very nice and can be ridden effortlessly. He is the ideal choice for making the transition into the upper classes as he is always reliable, helps the rider and forgives errors – he is quite simply a great horse for showjumping courses. At the same time, he also demonstrates the necessary caution and considerable talent required for the top levels of the sport. He has a lot of competition experience. He is successfully competing up to 135cm, but could jump higher without problem.”

5. ‘Lovely natured’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This lovely natured gelding was professionally produced to intermediate level with a double clear and seventh place at Millstreet CIC* in 2015. He has spent the past two seasons showing a teenager the ropes eventing at BE90 and 100 level and was selected for Frickley under-18 championships in 2017 although sadly didn’t go due to his rider’s injury. He has also done all Pony Club activities and has been a real family horse. He is totally straightforward to do, with a snaffle mouth and is a forgiving ride. He moves well and has a careful but not exuberant jump. He would be a perfect first horse with the ability to take his new rider through the grades. He has 13BE points and 51 foundation points. He also has £415 British Showjumping (273 points). He will be much missed but is totally wasted in current home as rider studying for medicine, hence why he’s at livery to find a new jockey to benefit from his knowledge.”

6. ‘Lovely’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This lovely horse is lightly competed and establishing himself at PSG with the ability to train on. We have tempi changes at home and some passage. He has the same ride-ability at competitions as at home and is a pleasure to own. Genuine reason for sad sale.”

