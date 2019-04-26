21 stunning combinations we snapped at the BSPS winter championships

The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) winter championships took place at Arena UK (19 — 21 April) and was a three day extravaganza of all things pony showing. It marks the start of the main showing season and is one of the biggest championship shows of the year.

Some stunning combinations — both seasoned and new — took home some of the top titles on offer.

Check out these 25 show animals who stole the show:

1. Westerdale Regal Max

Callum Potts rode Ian Darcy’s large show riding type to land the Royal International (RIHS) intermediate championship.

2. Rowfantina Old Romantic

The big moving Welsh section A was the native to beat as he landed both RIHS open and novice ridden championships with Gemma Pallett at the helm.

3. Tremarl Tic Too

After standing supreme at NCPA Lincs/Notts the week previous, Talia Aristidou piloted this promising four-year-old to take the novice show hunter pony spoils under the evening performance spotlight.

4. Tuscany Sweet Serenade

Alina Kozersky-Gillham was aboard this consistent 128cm show pony to take the RIHS tricolours.

5. Pumphill Brosnan

The delightful Dartmoor pony took home an RIHS Heritage Pretty Polly first ridden ticket for his jockey Sophie Simmonds.

6. Thistledown Vodka Soda

Lead rein queen Sharn Linney led out Evie Haywood and her mother Rebecca’s Welsh section A gelding to claim the restricted supreme.

7.Anton Dancing Romance

Reserve in the RIHS show pony championship was Zara Watson riding John Watson’s striking grey.

8. Killaraa Brilliant

Sam Walker took Jill Day’s exciting four-year-old intermediate all the way to take the coveted novice supreme sash.

9. Menai Vicar

The Welsh section C claimed the Heritage restricted championship after a great gallop for his owner Terry Clynes.

10. Culmore Bobby

The seven-year-old gelding who is produced by Sarah Parker won his second RIHS qualifier of the season with usual partner Tayla Lewis.

11. Star Smokey

Leyla Wheelwright had a fabulous show aboard her home-produced 143cm working hunter pony, who booked his Hickstead ticket and also stood restricted champion.

12. Gems Hobo

The Welsh Cob stallion and his owner/rider Verity Murray — one of H&H magazine’s ones to watch — has been on incredible form this season and added the Heritage novice working hunter pony tricolours to his growing tally.

13. Springpond On The Razzle

Sofia Scott was on the classy plaited horse to stand HOYS coloured ridden champion and book an early ticket to the NEC.

14. Redshaws Out Of The Balou

Despite standing second in their class, Alasdair Prickett and the intermediate working hunter stood reserve in the section championship.

15. Chetwynd Jasper

The Countess Of Shrewsbury’s former HOYS winner took to the working hunter ring to come home with the Heritage restricted title under producer Sarah Parker.

16. Danwood Supernova

It was win and championship for Frank Newbould with Sarah Newbould’s Welsh section A in the RIHS Heritage mini ranks.

17. Withymoor Damsel

Champion restricted show hunter pony was Eve Duggan and Monique Drabble’s 15hh mare who also qualified for Hickstead during their champs trip.

18. Vennebos Pearly King

Claire Collier’s flying Welsh section A was ably ridden by Isobel Hartswood-Collier to stand reserve Heritage novice working hunter pony.

19. Stretcholt New Dimension

The restricted show pony title went to Charlotte Caulfield and this elegant gelding.

20. Coppinshill Commemmeration

The mini Heritage novice spoils went to Mia Rainford on Jemma Neish’s mannerly Dartmoor gelding.

21. Thistledown Sea Mariner

Reserve novice show hunter pony was Lily Brennan and the stunning 133cm grey.

