Jimmy Maguire: The new Scope format has worked well *H&H VIP*

Opinion

The original aim of the Scope Festival was to provide a prestigious end-of-season championship show for senior, junior and young riders to enjoy together.

Riders often commented that they were too busy competing and had little time to socialise with owners and their families and a show like this provided that time.

During our 19 years at Stafford, we broke new ground providing outdoor surfaces and we met many challenges, the weather twice necessitating jumping continually through the night.

We took on board feedback from riders and sponsors, adding new championships and an international element.

After the loss of Stafford showground last year, we relocated to Oswestry and when they could not accommodate us this year, we had to move again to South View.

This meant considerably downsizing but, although ideally we need to include more senior classes, the new format has worked well and feedback has been very good.

Carry on regardless

Every year we try to get things right and we rely on constructive comments to help us do that.

At this show, a new indoor surface was put down, barn stables installed to combat any adverse weather and ample parking was arranged.

It has been nice to see so many regular competitors with us again and it has been particularly encouraging to see second and third generation riders coming on.

The standard of jumping has been excellent, and the social programme was a real hit with everyone.

Despite the loss of showgrounds, torrential rain and even hurricanes, we were always determined Scope would carry on and it is pleasing to have so much support and new sponsors wanting to come on board.

However, it has been disheartening to hear negative comment and criticism before the format of this show had even been published, particularly from people working for British Showjumping.

As for next year, we are good to go from 19-24 August.

Ref Horse & Hound; 30 August 2018