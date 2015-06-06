Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials (3): what riders need to know [H&H VIP]

Get the lowdown on this fixture from Eventing magazine's horse trials guide — including what riders say about the event, plus vital statistics

Date: Friday 24 – Sunday 26 July 2015

Organisers: Ann and Nigel Taylor

Contact: tissiereason@gmail.com (secretary Tissie Reason)

Location: Northamptonshire

Entries open: 19 June

Ballot date: 3 July at 12 noon

Entries close: 14 July



Link to Aston-le-Walls entries: www.britisheventing.com/aston-le-walls-3

How to get there

Grid reference SP495505. Aston-le-Walls is just off the A361 between Banbury and Daventry.

What the organisers say

We have a new sponsor for all four events — Horsezone.co.uk, a website for buying and selling horses and equestrian products.

The new all-weather surface on which five dressage arenas or two showjumping rings can be run was used very successfully in 2014 and its use at these fixtures depends on the weather conditions. If necessary, both dressage and showjumping can be on the all-weather surface. When the showjumping is on the all-weather surface, the warm-up will be in the indoor arena. Usually the showjumping will be on grass in July.

Martin Cox designs the showjumping tracks.

The cross-country designer is Nigel Taylor and the courses are built by Andrew Hunter and his team. The terrain rides well in all conditions. The July and August tracks are designed to be more challenging than the spring ones. The cross-country courses are totally different at all four events and use a mixture of portable and permanent fences. We have four water complexes and at least two will be used in each class.

As in previous years, the agri-vator, ground slitter and water bowser will be used extensively as necessary to produce excellent going at all our events.

What the riders say

Percentage of cross-country clears 2014

AU25: 83%

A8/9YO: 91%

A: 89%

OIU21: 100%

OI: 89%

I: 76%

ONU18: 86%

ON: 92%

N: 82%



