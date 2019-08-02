Amy Inglis: Performing in front of the home crowd at RIHS *H&H VIP*

It’s really special to be picked for your home Nations Cup (at the Royal International); the shows I’ve done this year have all been building up to this. It’s a different feeling performing in front of your home crowd and their support is wonderful.

Amanda Derbyshire’s fall was a horrible start — unfortunately it is part of the sport but we are all hoping she and Roulette BH are going to be OK, and I’m sure they will be back to fight another day.

I only live five minutes away, so Hickstead is my local show — I’ve come here every year since making my debut aged 10 on my 12.2hh J’s Junior, so to be competing on a team in the five-star this week is a dream come true.

Nations Cup day is unique compared to any other competition and has such a special feeling.

There is definitely added pressure, though, especially when you are in front of your home crowd and you have all that support. You don’t want to let your team down and you’re not just jumping for yourself.

Just to be on a team with Ben Maher was unbelievable. This is only the first year at five-star level for James Wilson and I, so to hear Ben’s words of wisdom was great and helped us tremendously.

Paul Connor’s course was cleverly built; it was big and tough and I think a lot of riders came back more confident in the second round, including me.

On the run

I ran with the Molars On The Move team from Chris Warren’s equine dental practice in Saturday’s #10forTim relay race in aid of the Tim Stockdale Foundation.

It was amazing for such a massive place to have supporters all the way around. It ended up being very competitive! But it was a lot of fun and raising over £50,000 is incredible.

Ref Horse & Hound; 1 August 2019