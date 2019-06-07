‘Good hands’ to take over at Badminton Horse Trials

Jane Tuckwell will take over the helm at Badminton Horse Trials following the retirement of long-serving director Hugh Thomas.

Hugh, who announced his decision to retire after 31 years following this year’s event, said he is “excited to be leaving Badminton in such good hands”.

Jane has served as assistant director of the horse trials for many years and has vast experience in the running of the event.

She will be supported by Andrew Tucker, son of the late “voice of equestrian sport” Mike Tucker, who steps up to the new role of commercial director.

“Andrew has been assisting Badminton in a consultancy role for nearly 15 years, principally working with commercial supporters, alongside his work for the Hurlingham Polo Association and the charity Sentebale, among other clients,” said a spokesman for the event.

“He of course has also been part of the horse trials from a very young age, with both his parents Mike and Angela riding successfully at the event and then commentating and judging respectively.”

The office, box office and site management teams will continue unchanged.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“I am really excited to be leaving Badminton in such good hands and I have every confidence in the future,” said Hugh.

“I have agreed to remain available on a consultancy basis as needed at least until after the 2020 horse trials”.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Badminton director to retire after 31 years in the role Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today Celebrating new Badminton champion Vanir Kamira’s career so far… Here, we take a look at just some of the best bits from her glittering career with Piggy...

The Duke of Beaufort added: “The duchess and I are very grateful for everything Hugh has done for Badminton in his long tenure and we wish him well in his retirement.

“We are delighted that Jane will succeed him and we are sure she will be a great success.”

Jane is the fifth director in Badminton’s 70-year history. The first was Lt Colonel Trevor Horn (1949-56), followed by Lt. Colonel Gordon Cox Cox (1957-64) and Lt Colonel Frank Weldon (1965-88).

Next year will also mark the start of a new era in terms of title sponsor as the 2019 event was the last to take place under the Mitsubishi Motors banner.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday