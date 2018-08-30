‘It gives me goose-bumps’: Zara Tindall aiming for another Olympics

Zara Tindall spoke of her dream to represent Britain in another Olympics as she returned to competition weeks after giving birth to her second child.

Zara, who had daughter Lena in June, was leaving the start box again by August, finishing in fifth and 10th place on Gladstone in novice sections on West Wilts and Smiths Lawn. She then won the advanced eight and nine-year-olds’ section on Class Affair at Wellington last weekend (25 August).

Zara and sports pundit David Flatman, appeared in a video as part of Land Rover’s “open range” series of interviews.

Asked by “Flats” about her return to riding, as they drive to walk the dogs, Zara said she was back in the saddle sooner than she was after the birth of her first child Mia in 2014.

“I’m just riding a few at the end of this season,” she said, adding that she is “only doing the one-days” but aims to be “back doing the full thing” next year.

“I’d love to try to get back on the team, and maybe the Olympics,” said Zara, who was on the silver medal-winning team at London 2012. “I’d love to do another Olympics.

“To be in London; the crowd, the whole Olympic experience – I can’t tell you, it gives me goose-bumps talking about it. It was incredible.”

Zara talked about Burghley Horse Trials (30 August to 2 September), as a “great show for dogs”, adding that there are “great places to go for walks” there, and dog agility.

“You’ve grown up with it,” David went on to ask. “Your girls will grow up with a mummy who’s a top-of-the-range eventer and a daddy who’s a top-of-the-range rugby player; which way do you think they’ll go – golf?”

“Neither,” Zara answered. “Or maybe tennis.”

See the full report from Wellington Horse Trials in next week’s H&H, out 6 September.