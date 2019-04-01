Entries open for third H&H Festival of Eventing

Three, two, one… go! Entries are open for the third H&H Festival of Eventing, at The College Equestrian Centre, Keysoe, from 25 to 27 May.

Riders have until 10 May to book their places at the three-day unaffiliated event, with classes running from 70cm to 1m.

“We’re looking forward to the entries starting to roll in for the H&H Festival of Eventing, which should be a wonderful weekend once again,” said Pippa Roome, H&H eventing and magazine editor.

“Riders at grassroots level in eventing don’t get many opportunities to experience big stay-away shows and the festival is all about taking part, spending time with your horse and fellow enthusiasts, as well as achieving your competition goals.

“With classes from 70cm to 100cm, there’s something for everyone and our reporters look forward to meeting lots of the riders over the weekend.”

Great prizes including winners’ rugs and Ariat boots for the top three in each section are on offer, and competitors will be able to enjoy evening entertainment and take advantage of cross-country course-walks with an experienced trainer.

Horse feed manufacturer Spillers will be providing free feeding advice throughout the event, with experts on hand by the stabling area. Riders are invited to go to meet the Spillers team and ask any feed-related questions. They can also have their horses weighed on the special weighbridge, plus receive product samples.

Since last year’s festival, 100 more permanent stables have been built at Keysoe, so it is expected that all horses will be housed in a permanent stable this year — stabling is included in the entry fee.

Horse & Hound journalists will be on site for the duration of the event, interviewing riders throughout and reporting extensively for the magazine and the website.

