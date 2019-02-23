The countdown is on: 11 signs the eventing season is just around the corner

In less than two weeks the start of the British Eventing (BE) season kicks off (2 March 2019). The countdown really is on and for some it is 10 times more exciting than the feeling you had as a child on Christmas Eve. But with the impending season comes some sudden realisations, last-minute panics and a collective racking of brains…

1. You need stud holes in your horses’ shoes, but the farrier arrived 20 minutes ago to do the set that your horse will wear to his March events and this fact had completely slipped your mind. You sprint across the yard to tell him in the hope you’re not too late.

2. Your bedtime reading is the BE magazine, complete with a batch of schedules for the forthcoming season.

3. Social media is awash with fellow eventers documenting their fresh horses enjoying pre-season cross-country schooling sessions.

4. Talking of which, is the ground good enough for your favourite grass schooling venue to be open?

5. You’re constantly checking the weather in the hope that the Beast from the East doesn’t make a 2019 appearance and scupper your early season plans.

6. The social life you briefly had during the off-season is slowly giving way to the weekends you will be out competing and training.

7. You take your horse to a dressage show to show off what your horse has learnt over the winter months. Your horse proceeds to act like he has never seen white dressage boards in his life.

8. British Showjumping competitions are suddenly invaded by a brigade of eventers, hacking jackets, hairnets et al.

9. If you are not one of those super-organised people, your stud kit perhaps hasn’t seen the light of day since the last really wet, really muddy event you did at the end of last October. This means that you now spend half a day trying to scrape the rust that has accumulated on every single stud you own. *Top tip* leave them to soak overnight in cola (any brand will do)



10. Then there is the matter of kit — number one, where is it? Number two, does it comply with the 2019 rules? Number three, does it still fit due to you wintering remarkably well…?

11. Your times arrive for your first event. Your alarm clock will go off at 3am and you won’t be back home until way past dinner time, but it doesn’t matter because you’ve been waiting five months for this day!

