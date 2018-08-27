The dressage phase at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2018 takes place over two days, Thursday 30 August and Friday 31 August.

Each rider is allocated a time to enter the main arena individually and perform their dressage in front of the three judges, known as the ground jury. The competitors’ order is decided via a draw.

Competitors with more than one horse will have them spaced through the competition. Riders with two horses will perform with one early on Thursday and with the other one late on Friday. Oliver Townend, who is competing on three horses this year, will also have a mount in the middle of the draw, with a dressage time either late on Thursday or early on Friday.

Before the dressage starts, a “guinea pig” rider will perform the test. This person is not actually competing, but runs through the dressage test in the same way as a competitor to allow the judges to get their eye in and so officials can check that all the systems are working correctly. A young up-and-coming rider is often asked to perform the guinea pig test so they and their horse can gain experience of a big arena and atmosphere.

The dressage usually takes place in four judging blocks each day, broken up by a coffee break, a lunch break and a tea break.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The dressage is the first phase of a three-day event and competitors receive a penalty mark for their test. They then attempt to put in clear rounds in the cross-country and showjumping phases and therefore add nothing to that dressage mark, known as “finishing on your dressage score” or “keeping a clean sheet”. The pair with the lowest score after all three phases win the competition.

Full report from Burghley in H&H on Thursday, 6 September, including exclusive expert comments, full analysis of every phase, the best photographs and more.