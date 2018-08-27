The cross-country at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials takes place on Saturday, 1 September.

The cross-country starts around 11am. Each rider is allocated a time when they will start their round and competitors usually set off at four-minute intervals. Up to four riders can be on the course at any one time.

The starting order for the cross-country is the same as for the dressage and is decided by a draw. Competitors with two horses will ride one at the start of the competition and the other towards the end. Oliver Townend rides three horses this year, so he will also have one in the middle of the draw.

Sometimes there are delays on the course, which can result in riders having to start later than their original allocated time. This is usually the result of falls, which lead to the course being stopped while injured horses and riders receive veterinary or medical attention, or broken fences are repaired.

Cross-country course-designers also use frangible technology on some fences in a bid to improve safety. This means the fence will collapse if horses and riders hit them in a certain way in order to prevent a fall. Replacing or resetting frangible devices can also lead to a delay.

The cross-country is the second phase of a three-day event, after the dressage and before the showjumping. It is the phase which requires horse and rider to show their boldness, partnership and trust in each other, their speed and stamina and their accuracy over solid fences. The aim is to complete the course inside the optimum time, without any jumping or time-penalties.

The cross-country course at Burghley is designed by Mark Phillips.

