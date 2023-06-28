Keep up to date with all the European Eventing Championships news, right here.
Where is the European Eventing Championships?
The 2023 European Eventing Championships will take place at Haras du Pin, France.
Haras du Pin was the original venue for the 2021 championships, but these were initially cancelled after the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed by a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, then rescheduled and held in Avenches, Switzerland.
Who is the eventing Europeans course-designer?
The four-star cross-country course will be designed by Pierre Le Goupil, who is also going to be in charge of the Olympic cross-country course for Paris 2024.
European Eventing Championship medals 2021
Team medals
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Sweden
Individual medals
Gold: Nicola Wilson on JL Dublin (GBR)
Silver: Piggy March on Brookfield Inocent (GBR)
Bronze: Sarah Bullimore on Corouet (GBR)
What are the European Eventing Championships?
The eventing Europeans include both team and individual competitions open to qualified horse and rider combinations from around Europe.
The competition takes place at four-star level, which is one level below the highest in international eventing competition.
The first eventing Europeans was held in 1953 at Badminton. Britain took the top two individual medals courtesy of Major Laurence Rook (Starlight XV) and Major Frank Weldon (Kilbarry) and team gold, with Bertie Hill (Bambi V) and Reg Hindley (Speculation) joining Frank in the team.
The individual bronze at that first Europeans went to Switzerland’s Capt Hans Schwarzenbach on Vae Victis, who also won Badminton in 1951.
There was a Europeans at Basle, Switzerland, in 1954 – Britain took team gold and all three individual medals – before the pattern of the Europeans happening every other year in the “odd” years became established by the 1955 and 1957 events.