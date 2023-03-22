Fine Fettle Feed





Addressing the cause:

Realising that horses today are far more susceptible to a range of illnesses that hardly existed decades ago; and that many of these problems are the result of fairly recent changes in diet, we developed Happy Tummy™, a superb and effective gut balancer.

Gut Balance:

Happy Tummy™ is a specially treated charcoal feed supplement which adsorbs toxins from the horses’ system, and re-balances the pH. This supports the healthy gut microflora and allows the immune system to function better. Overall, your horses’ health, condition and performance improve.