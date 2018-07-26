Celebrate International Friendship Day by giving your BFF a thoughtful horsey gift

Monday, 30 July is International Friendship Day, a day for celebrating friendship and spreading awareness of the role of friendship in the well being of us all. So what better reason to gift your horsey buddies with one of these thoughtful presents than to celebrate your equestrian comradeship?

This silver snaffle horse bracelet has an adjustable cord offering a comfortable fit and is durable. So why not buy two, one for yourself and one for your special friend?

Buy now: Carina Sterling Silver Snaffle Friendship bracelet from £39.99



Sit down together and watch this inspiring film about the incredible true story of Dream Alliance. Jan Vokes, a barmaid in one of the poorest mining valleys in Wales, decides to breed a racehorse and goes into business with the regulars and her husband. Together they buy a £300 thoroughbred mare and pair her with an ageing stallion. They then unite with 23 friends in the village who form a syndicate paying £10 a week to raise the resulting foal. Raised on a slagheap allotment, to the astonishment of the racing elite, Dream Alliance grows up to be an unlikely champion.

Buy now: Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story Of Dream Alliance from £7.09



Going riding with your friend is so enjoyable, so why not get matchy matchy with the same browband? We think this unusual, comfortable and fun browband with thick padding will look great on both of your horses.

Buy now: Harry’s Horse browband from £18.26



Be a matching pair with this set of a emerald green top and silk with gold clover print. Whether you’re doing a pairs hunter trial, attending a cross-country lesson together or just hacking at home, you will both look super smart dressed in this. The quoted price is for one top and one hat silk.

Buy now: SXC Eco Cross Country from £58.49



After a busy week with the horses etc, how good does a spa treatment sound? This Smartbox by Buyagift offers 390 wonderful spa days for two at some of the biggest and best spa brands in the UK. Classic options such as Swedish massages, facials, and beautifying hand and nail treatments available. As well as your treatment, you can spend the rest of the day lazing by the pool, sweating out those toxins in the sauna or even working out in the gym. What better day to treat yourself and relax with your horsey best fiend!

Buy now: Buyagift Heavenly Spa Day for two from £59.99



A beautiful photo locket necklace that would be a very thoughtful gift to any of your horsey friends, this pendant is handmade and measures 20mm in diameter.

Buy now: Yin Yang Horse necklace from £4.99



A subscription to the equestrian world’s bible is bound to go down a storm with any of your equine pals. Not only does the recipient get the magazine every week, they also receive a host of other special subscriber benefits to enjoy.

Buy now: Subscription to Horse & Hound magazine from £24.74

