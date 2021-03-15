NEW* Confessions of a fledgling stable lad: ‘I realised I had no clue how to muck out’

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the electric gates opened in front of me, I glanced at my car’s instrument cluster. As per usual, my fuel gauge read empty and my clock appeared to be set to Beijing time. If I had not been so tired, this would have surely been anxiety-inducing.

The thought “have I ever been awake so early” led to thoughts of “have I ever had a real job?” and “can I hack this?” before I realised this was not the time for a pseudo existential crisis.

Composing myself, I rolled through the gates and drove towards the staff car park. What a bizarre design, I thought to myself. The architect had clearly dropped the ball with this one. Who on earth designs a circular car park with 10-foot walls and what appeared to be a sandy base? It was only as I was halfway in that I realised this was a training school, not a car park. Was I going to be able to reverse out? And more importantly, did anyone see me do this?

Five minutes later, I found myself in a fenced, square area that resembled a car park. The area’s striking likeness to a car park was probably because it was, in fact, an actual car park. Exiting my car, I pulled on my boots, zipped up my jacket, and readied myself for some real work.

“Make sure you don’t miss anything and re-build the banks” were the first words I heard as I stood in a cold stable at 6.30am. Was this all a mistake? Had I really called a racing yard and told the trainer I would work two days a week gratis?

Bedding fork firmly in hand, the mare that I was meant to be mucking out gave me a pitying sideways glance before stomping her hoof impatiently. Looking out the stable bars, I realised I had no clue how to muck out a stable let alone “re-build the banks”. The words: “You’re not in Kansas anymore” came to mind, except in my case, I was no longer in a livery yard surrounded by yummy mummies, while I pranced around in Holland Cooper’s 2020 collection.

Continued below…

Cheltenham Festival free bets: time to get ready for a flutter We bring you the latest betting offers for the Cheltenham Festival, so that you get the best deal while having Save an extra 10% on a Horse & Hound subscription with ‘MUM10’ If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

Rather than prolong my inevitable demise, I exited the stable in search of the head girl. Perhaps she could offer further assistance? As I darted from one immaculate stable to another, I received more pitying looks from passers-by and a sarcastic comment of “nice wellies” from another stable lad. Perhaps the £250 pair of wellingtons were a bit over-kill? Oh well, at least I had made the last-minute decision to leave my showjumper-style helmet at home….

Stable lad

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free