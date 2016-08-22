Where to stay at Burghley Horse Trials

By far the best way to enjoy Burghley Horse Trials is by combining it with a couple of nights in Stamford. Sir Walter Scott famously dubbed the town “the finest scene between London and Edinburgh,” and with its 600 listed buildings and six churches within one square mile, he wasn’t exaggerating.

Needless to say finding accommodation over the Burghley weekend is no mean feat; popular places such as the George Hotel give regular visitors first choice on rooms making it difficult to get onto the accommodation ladder.

If at first you don’t succeed, add yourself to the waiting list – there is always a chance some Burghley regulars have other plans this year. It is also worth asking hotel receptionists and guest house owners if they have any other numbers you could try. Many families are willing to provide bed and breakfast accommodation during the Burghley weekend or know people on holiday who are willing to rent out their house.

But if after hours of calling you have hit a very sturdy brick wall do not be disheartened. There are two excellent campsites near Stamford and one at the horse trials itself.

HOTELS

The Bull & Swan A quirky and luxurious historic pub, home to not only fantastic food but also 7 beautiful rooms, within walking distance to Burghley Park. (tel: 01780 766412)

£ from £90 per night inc breakfast

Where? St Martins, Stamford, PE9 2LJ

Visit: thebullandswan.co.uk

The William Cecil A two-minute drive from the A1 in Stamford, and with its own gate into Burghley Park, this dog-friendly, 27 bedroom hotel also comes complete with a lovely restaurant. (tel: 01780 750070)

£ from £125 per night

Where? St Martins, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2LJ

Visit: thewilliamcecil.co.uk

The Crown Hotel Immerse yourself in Stamford’s ancient charm with a stay in one of this hotel’s 28 bedrooms. Situated in the town centre and just a mile away from the horse trials. (tel: 01780 763136)

£ from £90 per night inc breakfast

Where? 6 All Saints’ Pl, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2AG

Visit: thecrownhotelstamford.co.uk



Stamford Lodge A four-star, local stone built lodge with plenty of character, a minute’s walk from town centre. (tel: 01780 482932)

£ from £85 per night inc breakfast

Where? 66 Scotgate, Stamford, PE9 2YB

Visit: stamfordlodge.co.uk

The Garden House A sixteenth century coaching inn with 20 ensuite bathrooms, situated in an acre of mature walled gardens in the town centre. (tel: 01780 763359)

£ from £67.50 per night inc breakfast

Where? High Sreet St Martin’s, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2LP

Visit: gardenhousehotel.com

The George Popular with riders and their entourage, the George offers 47 bedrooms, two restaurants and two bars, in the centre of Stamford. (tel: 01780 750750)

£ from £95 per night

Where? 71 High Street St Martin’s, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2LB

Visit: georgehotelofstamford.com

Candlesticks A family run hotel offering affordable accommodation a few minutes walk from Stamford centre. Candlesticks also features a respected Portuguese-inspired restaurant. (tel: 01780 764033)

£ from £70 per night

Where? 1 Church Ln, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2JU

Visit: candlestickshotel.co.uk

GUESTHOUSES

Meadow View Guesthouse An established and award winning bed & breakfast ideally located equi-distant between Stamford town centre and Burghley Horse Trials. (tel: 01780 762133)

£ from £65 per night

Where? Wothorpe Rd, Stamford

Visit: bedandbreakfast-stamford.co.uk

Dolphin Guesthouse A friendly bed & breakfast with private parking 100yds from Stamford town centre. (tel: 01780 481567)

£ from £50 per night inc breakfast

Where? 12 East St, Stamford PE9 1QD

Visit: thedolphinguesthouse.co.uk

Latona A comfortable and bright bed & breakfast suitable for couples and small families at 40 Casterton Rd, Stamford. (tel: 01780 762765)

£ from £40 per night

Where? 40 Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 2YL

Visit: stamfordbedandbreakfast.co.uk

SELF-CATERING

Lily Pad Cottages Four cottages and four apartments that are well-quipped, spacious, comfortable self-catering home from homes. There is use of an indoor pool, private patio and lawn, a large BBQ area and open plan living areas. This accommodation is located in Nassington, just 10 minutes from the A1 and just a few miles from Burghley.

£ POA

Where? Nassington, Peterborough, PE8 6QJ

Visit: stamfordcottages.co.uk

Piper Lodge, Aunby Cottage and the Granary Beautifully restored self-catering accommodation just a few miles from Stamford. The lodge sleeps five, the cottage sleeps six and the granary sleeps eight and all feature wireless broadband, excellent kitchens and bathrooms, bbqs and stabling on request. (tel: 01778 590085)

£ POA

Where? Aunby, Nr Stamford Lincolnshire PE9 4EE

Visit: aunby.co.uk

CAMPING

Hereward Way Camping/Glamping This fabulous site, just a two-minute drive from one of the Burghley entrances, offers guests the option of tent, caravan and motorhome pitches or glamping in bell tents which accommodate between two and six people, which can be either basic or luxury. A shuttle run system to the horse trials will also be available for a small fee.

£ 20 per night for a two-person tent pitch/ £30 per night for a four-person tent pitch/caravan/motorhome. Glamping bell tents from £330 for four nights.

Where? Wittering Ford Road, near Barnack, PE9 3HX

Call: Archie on 07799662756

Tallington Lakes An exceptionally clean campsite with grass pitches and hard standing, good showers and water sports on Barholm Rd, Tallington. (tel: 01778 347000)

£ 15 per night for a tent / £20 per night for a caravan/motorhome

Where? Tallington Lakes Leisure Park, Barholm Road, Tallington, PE9 4RJ

Visit: tallington.com

Road End Farm Just a stone’s throw from the A1 and 2.5 miles from Stamford, Road End provides good camping facilities and is situated near a good country pub in Great Casterton. (tel: 01780 763417)

£ Telephone for more information

Where? Great Casterton, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 4BB

Visit: Telephone for more information