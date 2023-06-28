A tiny rider off to HOYS and other things the horse world is talking about





Starting young

A three-year-old jockey has qualified for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with her home-produced Dartmoor pony, making her the youngest rider to be bound for the final so far this year. Penelope Rae Dale, Dartmoor pony Hisley Caliph (Sven) and her mother Leigh Dale were called forward to win the mountain and moorland (M&M) lead rein qualifier at Royal Cheshire County (20-21 June). The trio won their HOYS ticket on a score of 95/100, before they clinched the overall mini M&M championship.

A lifetime ban

A woman who failed to care for more than 130 horses is facing a suspended sentence and a lifetime ban on keeping animals after her appeal was dismissed by a judge. Christine Kelly, 61, of Portsmouth Road, Ripley, was found guilty of 15 offences under the Animal Welfare Act following a trial last summer. The case related to what has been described as “one of the biggest animal welfare operations ever in the UK”.

Derby debut

“I’m still buzzing!” said 24-year-old Irish showjumper Daniel McAlinden the day after finishing equal fourth with just four faults in his first ever Hickstead Derby. “If someone said last week I was going to have a week like that I wouldn’t have believed it.” Daniel may not be a household name just yet, but he launched into the spotlight after his masterful ride on the 12-year-old gelding Keatingstown Z Wellie Two in the Al Shira’aa Derby at Hickstead.

