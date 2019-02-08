Speeding driver who almost hit horses caught thanks to hat cam footage

A speeding driver who was showing “complete disregard for other road users” when he almost collided with two horses on a country lane in Wales has been convicted thanks to hat camera footage.

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (6 February), in relation to an incident in August 2018.

He had been caught on camera driving too fast in Llysfaen, Old Colwyn, and almost hitting the two horses.

One of the riders submitted the footage from the hat camera to North Wales Police for investigation, which led to the conviction.

The driver was given five penalty points on his licence. He was also fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

PC Anja Macleod from the roads policing unit said: “Over the years we’ve had a number of incidents on rural roads where horses and their riders have been involved and this conviction just goes to show that the police will take any allegation it receives against motorists seriously.

“The footage in this case assisted us to prosecute a driver who was showing complete disregard to other road users and it is only by sheer luck that nobody was injured that day.”

The force is now urging riders to report any such incidents to them and to submit any hat camera footage to police via Op Snap, an online facility aimed at making it easier to submit film evidence.

Ms Macleod added: “Incidents such as this can leave both horse and rider shaken and too frightened to ride on the road again. Anybody who witnesses driving behaviour which causes concern is asked to contact us.”

