Ireland’s popular horse and rider clothing company Horseware has been named the official World Equestrian Games clothing supplier for the 2018 Games in Tryon, North Carolina (11-23 September).

As the Games’ official equestrian clothing and blanket supplier, Horseware will be producing the uniforms for all staff and World Equestrian Games volunteers (expected to be in the region of 3,500 individuals).

As well as supplying uniforms, Horseware will be awarding presentation coolers to all of the 800-plus horses participating in the Games. Horseware will also be providing every athlete with a WEG-branded Horseware bag containing additional promotional items.

Horseware has the exclusive rights to produce and sell official World Equestrian Games apparel for horses and equestrians at the Games. There will be outlets on site at the Tryon International Equestrian Center where spectators can purchase commemorative World Equestrian Games merchandise, as well as shopping the full range of high-performance products offered by the brand.

“Horseware is a pillar in the equestrian apparel industry and we are honoured to be partnering with them to produce all of our staff and volunteer uniforms and the awards for WEG,” said Mark Bellissimo, co-founder and CEO of Tryon International Equestrian Center. “We have had a very long-standing relationship with the Horseware team and are pleased that we can showcase their innovative craftsmanship through our WEG efforts.”

Horseware founder Tom MacGuinness, who is aiming to ride on the Irish WEG endurance team at WEG, said: “We are delighted to be the official equestrian clothing partner for the World Equestrian Games. We have had a long association with the Winter Equestrian Festival [also overseen by Mark Bellissimo] and this is an extension of that cooperation. We hope to bring truly special commemorative WEG clothing, as well as high performance fabrics for the uniforms and prize blankets. We are very excited about this WEG and know it’s going to be the best games ever.”

Keep up to date with the latest World Equestrian Games news here on HorseandHound.co.uk