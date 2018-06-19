World Equestrian Games 2018 eventing riders

Details of the horses and riders who have been selected for long-lists, short-lists and confirmed eventing squads at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina (11-25 September 2018) will be added to this page as they become available.

Each country can send a squad of five riders; four who compete as a team (as well as in the individual competition), plus one who competes as an individual only. If a country is unable to field a team, then it can send up to two individuals.

Germany



Andreas Dibowski on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon

on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon Michael Jung on FischerRocana FST

on FischerRocana FST Ingrid Klimke on SAP Hale Bob OLD

on SAP Hale Bob OLD Julia Krajewski on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot

on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot Kai Rüder on Colani Sunrise

