World Equestrian Games 2018 eventing riders, squads and teams

World Equestrian Games 2018 eventing riders
TAGS:

Details of the horses and riders who have been selected for long-lists, short-lists and confirmed eventing squads at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina (11-25 September 2018) will be added to this page as they become available.

Each country can send a squad of five riders; four who compete as a team (as well as in the individual competition), plus one who competes as an individual only. If a country is unable to field a team, then it can send up to two individuals.

Germany

  • Andreas Dibowski on FRH Corrida or FRH Butts Avedon
  • Michael Jung on FischerRocana FST
  • Ingrid Klimke on SAP Hale Bob OLD
  • Julia Krajewski on Chipmunk FRH or Samourai Du Thot
  • Kai Rüder on Colani Sunrise

In the meantime, you may be interested in the following:

Horse & Hound will have reporters working at the Tryon venue throughout the Games keeping our readers up to date with the latest news throughout the competition.