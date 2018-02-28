World Equestrian Games dressage results 2018

The World Equestrian Games dressage results will be decided based on the grand prix, the grand prix special and the grand prix freestyle competitions. There are three groups of medals up for grabs. This page will be updated with the results as they become available.

The grand prix takes place over two days (12-13 September) and all riders, whether competing as an individual or as part of team will ride in this test. This team alone decides the team medals. Teams are made up of three or four riders, with the best three scores to count in teams of four. The first set of World Equestrian Games dressage results will be announced on 13 September along with the team medals.

The next stage in the competition is for the top 30 riders after the grand prix to compete in the grand prix special, on 14 September, which is another set test. This test decides the results, and first set of individual medals.

The final set of World Equestrian Games dressage results come from the grand prix freestyle, or kür as it is also know. This takes place on 16 September, with the 15 riders who earnt the highest scores in the grand prix special competing for glory. A maximum of three riders from any one nation are permitted in the kür. The results of this test decide the second and final set of individual medals in the WEG dressage competition.

World Equestrian Games dressage results

WEG 2014 dressage grand prix team medals

Gold: Germany

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: The Netherlands

WEG 2014 dressage grand prix special individual medals

Gold: Charlotte Dujardin (GBR) Valegro

Silver: Helen Langehanenberg (GER) Damon Hill FRH

Bronze: Kristina Sprehe (GER) Desperados

WEG 2014 dressage grand prix freestyle individual medals

Gold: Charlotte Dujardin (GBR) Valegro

Silver: Helen Langehanenberg (GER) Damon Hill FRH

Bronze: Adelinde Cornelissen (NED) Jerich Parzival NOP