New Year, new feed balancer! *Promotion*

As we enter 2017, we are all thinking about setting goals and targets for the season ahead; whether it is to step up a competition level in our chosen discipline, or simply to keep our horses happy, healthy and in optimum condition. In order to fulfil these resolutions, it may be the perfect time to reconsider the feeding regime you have for your horses and ponies and introduce a Blue Chip Balancer into their diet to provide them with a complete nutritional package to keep them thriving and at the top of their game all year round.

Blue Chip Original is the best-selling balancer in the Blue Chip range and has been specifically formulated to provide all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients your horse or pony needs on a daily basis to gain condition and maintain a steady weight all year round. It incorporates a high quality yeast probiotic into its formula to promote a healthy bacterial gut balance and improve digestive efficiency, which when combined with nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA and RNA, forms a double action digestive supplement which can increase fibre digestibility by up to 100%, perfect for helping your horse or pony gain as much nutrition as possible out of the diet you provide.

If you are looking to increase your horse’s workload this coming year, Blue Chip Original provides a high quality source of protein to aid correct muscle formation and the development of a strong topline, as well as omega 3 and 6 oils from soya and linseed oils which have anti-inflammatory properties and help to keep the skin strong and scurf free and the coat glossy and gleaming to make your horse stand out from the crowd.

When stepping up a level where competing is concerned, it would be worthwhile to feed Blue Chip Pro; the performance balancer with Redjuvenate – a blood formula that facilitates efficient transport of higher levels of oxygen around the body – built in to allow recovery rates and stamina to increase, helping your horse gain the winning edge.

Blue Chip Pro, like all the balancers in the Blue Chip range, incorporates nucleotides into its formulation, which are vital in the growth and repair of tissues and muscle, immunity and cell turnover. Blue Chip is the only UK feed company to include nucleotides in its balancers, helping your horse or pony to achieve optimum condition and reach their full potential when fed these combinations of high quality ingredients on a regular basis.

Soundness is also a priority every horse owner must consider, and to help put minds at rest, Blue Chip balancers include SoundHoof, a biotin, methionine and lysine-based hoof supplement that promotes the formation of strong, pliable horn growth to preserve hoof integrity and quality all year round. Lung function is also vital when asking more of your horse or pony in the season ahead, so the inclusion of PrimoVento, a menthol, eucalyptus and garlic-based respiratory supplement will help to soothe airways and promote optimum airflow through the lungs.

The most recent additions to the Blue Chip range include the Super Concentrated Senior, Calming, Daily Health and ULSA-Cool Balancers, all of which have a 100% natural, whole cereal and molasses-free formula that provides your horse or pony with a complete, specifically balanced formula of vitamins, minerals and nutrients in order to keep them in peak condition.

The Super Concentrated Calming Balancer combines the best-selling Blue Chip balancer formula with L-tryptophan, magnesium and chamomile, in order to make feeding a calming supplement easy and cost effective as each tub, priced at £24.95, lasts the average 16hh horse approximately one month.

ULSA-Cool is the latest addition to the range and incorporates AcidBal, an acid buffering agent comprised of lithothamnion, a derivative of marine minerals that can help the natural pH balance of the gut by slowly releasing calcium, magnesium and silicon over a prolonged period, enhancing its buffering effect on stomach acids; perfect for a horse or pony that suffers from digestive discomfort.

The Super Concentrated Senior Balancer is the ideal choice for any horse or pony over the age of 14 as it ensures joints are nourished due to the incorporation of glucosamine and hyaluronic acid into its formulation, alongside chaste tree berry extract, which helps to maintain the correct function of the pituitary gland, a vital factor in controlling the development of Cushing’s Disease.

Finally, by making the decision to feed a Blue Chip balancer this year, you are ensuring that you are supporting your horse or pony in the best possible way throughout all the seasonal changes that they will encounter during the year ahead, giving them a consistent nutritional base to achieve those New Year’s resolutions and make 2017 your best year yet!

The Blue Chip Range includes:

Blue Chip Original

Blue Chip Pro

Blue Chip Lami-light

Blue Chip Dynamic

Super Concentrated Calming Balancer

Super Concentrated Senior Balancer

Super Concentrated Daily Health Balancer

Super Concentrated ULSA-Cool Balancer

For more information on the Blue Chip Range, visit www.bluechipfeed.com or call 0114 266 6200