The ideal Christmas gift for adventurous souls *Promotion*

Each Christmas, we try to think up original gift ideas for the ones we love, but it isn’t always the easiest task. You don’t want to be drawn back to the same old pair of socks for your brother, a pair of slippers for your father, or a jumper for your husband or boyfriend. But don’t forget that the best presents don’t have to fit underneath the Christmas tree.

If you’re looking to create a memory that can be shared and reminisced upon for many years to come, what about a Land Rover Experience Day?

Land Rover doesn’t offer just any old driving experience. The company’s 4X4 heritage is built upon 69 years of careful engineering to give it the edge and provide the most thrilling of encounters.

Any member of the family can experience and perfect their ability to drive along steep inclines, over rough terrain, through water and deep, rutted tracks in the latest Land Rovers. The Land Rover is the king of off-road cars and its experience days will satisfy any inner adrenaline junkie.

With a choice of a full day, half days and taster experiences at any one of the three Land Rover Experience venues, including experiences from £29 gift vouchers or one-hour taster drives, there is an experience to suit all budgets.

Choose from three venues

At Land Rover Experience Eastnor there’s everything to tempt those with an adventurous spirit in 2018.

Of special note is the new Exclusive Eastnor Explorer Drive Experience – launched in the summer of 2017 Eastnor’s Explorer has been designed to appeal to those adventuresome types who crave that extra buzz, love the outdoors, love a challenge and would love to push the Land Rover to the absolute limits. It’s perfect for two and groups of friends alike.

At Land Rover Experience Liverpool, visitors have the chance to tackle an exhilarating man-made course, which really tests the capability of drivers – all under the expert tuition of world-class driving instructors, of course. There’s also a series of fascinating manufacturing tours available at the Liverpool facility where there’s an opportunity to watch close-up the iconic Range Rover Evoque being made.

When it comes to Land Rover Experience Solihull there is much to excite those looking to add a new level of thrill to present buying this Christmas. It’s got everything designed to get the heart racing, especially around the jungle track, which is cleverly designed to test your driving skills to the limit.

So if you are looking for a gift that will be really remembered by your loved one this Christmas, don’t miss out on these Land Rover Driving Experiences.