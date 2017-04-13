Which feed balancer is most suitable for my horse or pony? *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

With the 2017 competition season well underway, are you hoping to take home more red rosettes and trophies than ever? Blue Chip can help your horse or pony to achieve the show ring sparkle and winning edge that they need to stand out from the competition and shine this season with the company’s range of feed balancers. But which one is the best choice to feed your future champion for a show stopping performance? Find out more with the ultimate guide to Blue Chip Balancers to help you on your way to a season of success!

Shine Bright with Blue Chip Original

Blue Chip Original will help your horse or pony shine brighter than ever before as it provides optimum levels of vitamins, minerals and nutrients and the highest quality sources of protein to promote muscle tone, condition and the development of a defined topline. Soya and linseed oils, which are natural sources of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, are incorporated to ensure scurf-free skin and a glossy gleaming coat that will ensure your horse or pony stands out from the crowd this season.

Be the Best with Blue Chip Pro

Blue Chip Pro is specifically formulated for the competition horse and is ideal for any competitor wishing to achieve new heights in the season ahead. Used by professionals and amateurs alike, Blue Chip Pro incorporates Redjuvenate formula into its whole-cereal and molasses-free formulation to work in synergy with Nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA, to support red blood cell production and improve fitness and recovery rates, making Blue Chip Pro the perfect balancer for all day stamina and performance. Blue Chip Pro contains a pro- and prebiotic-based digestive supplement to promote efficiency of nutrient absorption, as well as specifically balanced levels of vitamins, minerals and nutrients alongside dedicated hoof and respiratory supplements to give your horse the winning edge.

‘Olympic Medallist, Tina Cook, feeds Blue Chip Pro to her horses to give them the stamina and recovery rates that they need to compete and win at international level’

Natural Nutrition for Natives

Blue Chip Original Native is the only feed balancer that has been specifically formulated to meet the different nutritional needs of native ponies and includes increased levels of zinc, soya and linseed oils to nourish each hair follicle and help the growth of the mane, tail and feathers that native breeds are so admired for. As native ponies are typically ‘good-doers’ , the low starch, low sugar formulation is easy and safe to incorporate into their diets, and as with all Blue Chip balancers, a top quality probiotic is included to promote a healthy bacterial gut environment and improve the efficiency of nutrient absorption, keeping your native in optimum condition all season long.

‘Successful young show rider, Gemma Pallet, feeds her native ponies Blue Chip Original Native to keep them fit, healthy and in optimum condition during her busy show season’

Article continues below...

Cool, Calm and Collected

Perfect for horses and ponies that become anxious and stressed from travelling or overwhelmed by busy showground atmospheres, the Blue Chip Super Concentrated Calming Balancer incorporates magnesium, L-tryptophan and chamomile into its highly nutrient dense formula to help keep your horse or pony focused, calm and happy due to their well-known calming effects. It is packaged in a handy 3kg tub that can be easily transported to shows and even fed from the hand as a tasty treat, which is great for those who may be too distracted to consume a whole feed. Remember, keeping your horse cool, calm and collected all year round is the first step to competition success!

Super Concentrated Calming Balancer helps Blue Chip Forever focus on his work and achieve scores of perfect 10s in his advanced medium tests with Jane Stephenson

Veteran Vitality

Keep your oldie golden this season by feeding Super Concentrated Senior Balancer, a feed balancer specifically formulated to suit the differing nutritional needs of horses and ponies over the age of 14. As many ageing equines show signs of developing Cushing’s disease, chaste tree berry extract is incorporated to help maintain pituitary gland function alongside a glucosamine and MSM-based joint supplement keep your veteran comfortable and competition ready this season! As with all Blue Chip Balancers, Senior Balancer contains Nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA, to promote cell turnover, help repair damaged tissues and improve recovery rates, giving your veteran an added spring to his step during the busy months ahead.

For more information about Blue Chip Feed Balancers visit www.bluechipfeed.com or call 0114 266 6200.

Article continues below...

All Blue Chip Feed Balancers contain dedicated hoof and respiratory supplements in their 100% natural, whole-cereal and molasses-free formulation, alongside specifically tailored levels of vital vitamins, minerals and nutrients ensuring daily head to hoof well-being for your horse or pony.