Step into style with the NEW Dublin winter 2017 collection *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

Whether you are heading for the show ground or simply out on a hack with your best friend, Dublin apparel is there to support you with technical fabrics that keep you warm, dry and comfortable no matter what the weather.

Because Dublin is designed by real riders, they know that small details make a big difference be it extra mesh for improved ventilation, pockets to keep your mobile with you while on the yard or the two-way zips that make jackets perfect for riding in.

Layering is essential during the colder months and the new Dublin collection includes a variety of garments that work brilliantly on their own, but even better when used together. To see the full collection visit www.dublinclothing.co.uk

The Dublin Valeria Zip Thru Top is the perfect zip jacket for spending a day at the yard. With its comfort dry technology fabric, it performs no matter what the weather and provides moisture control for all day comfort. The figure hugging fit makes for easy layering and the back-gusset venting adds airflow and freedom of movement.

Another great option for layering is the Dublin Shadowfax CDT Long Sleeve Zip Thru Top. The smooth technical comfort dry fabric quickly wicks away moisture and keeps you comfortable and warm all-day long. The contrast colour panels and rib detail provides eye-catching detail.

Stay cosy and warm with the Dublin Performance Warm-It Gel Riding Tights – the ultimate performance riding tight for winter. The stretch fabric keeps you warm, allowing freedom of movement, while the PU silicone print gel seat provides optimum grip and stability in the saddle.

Then why not colour coordinate with Dublin Linear Socks? These are an essential for your winter riding wardrobe. They are ideal for wearing underneath your favourite Dublin boots and help keep your feet warm while you ride.

Complete your outfit with the Dublin Apex Zip Jodhpur Boot. These are a full grain, soft, waxy leather zip jodhpur boot with a YKK front zip and Dublin branded pull. The RCS Platinum footbed includes sweat control, shock absorbing heel cushion pod, contoured heel and arch support. With a technically engineered rubber outsole for superior grip and multi directional traction, the footbed of these boots is antibacterial, anti-fungal and fast drying.

Get the look this winter with new layers you’ll love from Dublin.