Choosing a bit, choose Sprenger *Promotion*

“With decades of experience and commitment to research and development, I choose Sprenger with confidence for my horses so they can perform at their very best”

Charlotte Dujardin OBE

Bit selection is critical to the performance of a horse, yet with so many options and brands available, choosing the right one isn’t always easy.

Sprenger is a world leader in bit design and production. Its commitment to product development and standards in quality make it the bit of choice for leading riders including Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Laura Tomlinson and the Eilberg family.

“Choose Sprenger if you want the best for your horse”

Carl Hester MBE

Sprenger offers a wide range of bits, easily recognised by the black ring at the cheeks and the white gold colour mouthpiece. What’s unique about its bits is the use of a special mouthpiece material called Sensogan.

Thanks to the unique combination of copper, manganese (used to prevent muscle tension and support stress reduction) and zinc, the mouthpiece is less likely to tarnish and helps encourage salivation for a better connection to the horse.

“We only want the best for our horses and find Sprenger bits to be superior in terms of quality and choice”

Michael Eilberg

In terms of choosing the right bit, Lindsay Middleton, Sprenger’s UK bitting expert, gives some advice on selection.

KK Ultra

This is the ideal starter bit and should be in everyone’s tack room. It is also a firm favourite with Charlotte Dujardin, Maria Eilberg and Laura Tomlinson. The bit’s sympathetic shape and unique middle link (which is angled forwards by 45°) means that it gives a sensitive connection between the rider and the horse.

“I am very fond of the KK Ultra; I find it suits most horses and is very versatile”

Maria Eilberg

Dynamic RS

These bits use the same design as the KK (above), but a slightly different curve means that the rider gives a more direct action. Therefore, it’s suitable for horses that perhaps need something a little stronger than the KK.

“The Dynamic RS is my pick — I like horses with a light contact and this bit helps with a more forward contact”

Novocontact

The newest bit from Sprenger, it has a unique oval shape design which widens the contact area of the mouthpiece on the horse’s tongue, without putting pressure on the palate.

Lindsay recommends the single-jointed Novocontact bits for horses that do not take the contact confidently. They are also great for horses with sensitive mouths as the rider is able to give precise but soft aids.

The double-jointed Novocontact bits are good to use on horses that occasionally tend to pull against the hand, but are too sensitive to be ridden with stronger bits.

Duo

These are very gentle on the horse’s mouth, so ideal for young horses or those that back off from a bit. With a mouthpiece made in soft flexible plastic (food-safe and solvent free) it adapts to the horse’s mouth. The shape of the bit also allows more room for the tongue while encouraging chewing. The mouthpiece is reinforced with a steel cable to make it stable and to provide security.

WH Ultra

These double-jointed bits were originally designed for stallions as the unique roller action helps keep a horse’s attention. They are great for horses who perhaps feel a bit numb to the bit, or who are a bit dry in the mouth as the roller aids salivation.



HO Weymouth

This unique weymouth has a slanting mouthpiece and a smooth, rounded port which is angled forward to evenly distribute pressure on the tongue, making it ideal for horses that dislike tongue pressure. It’s a good choice if you are introducing a horse to a weymouth bit as the slanting mouthpiece encourages a relaxed contact.

“I like my horses extremely sensitive, so bitting is hugely important. The gentle slope upwards and forwards of the HO Weymouth is the kindest bit I have used”

Gareth Hughes

Not just bits

Alongside bits, Sprenger also manufactures a range of other high quality accessories which includes spurs and stirrups. Sprenger spurs are designed and created for optimal comfort — giving a gentle but precise communication between horse and rider. More than 100 different models, in a range of materials, suit all individual requirements.

For more information visit Zebra Products.

One of the most popular of these models, and as used by Charlotte Dujardin, are the Ultrafit Extra Grip Spurs. Developed with Klaus Balkenhol, these stainless steel spurs are covered in rubber to give a better fit and attractive look. The unique fit and design eliminates pressure and movement, providing correct spur performance while protecting the boot leather.

Sprenger’s stirrups are subjected to the highest quality standards, involving a series of rigorous safety checks. The brand’s Bow Balance stirrups use the internationally approved System 4 technology — the four-direction flexibility reduces the impact on a rider’s cartilage and ligaments without creating an unstable feeling. The stirrups also allow for the release of the foot in case of emergency.

The Bow Balance design allows easy ‘pick up’ when mounting; a simple touch of the foot to the stirrup and it gently folds onto the rider’s foot. The widened tread, which is made using two types of rubber, provides a shock absorbing grip.