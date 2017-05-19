Bolesworth International celebrates 10th anniversary *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the show, which this year runs under title sponsorship from Equerry Horse Feeds.

The event has taken a huge journey over the past decade, from a national show held on grass to a four-star extravaganza.

2008 – In its first year, the show was held for just three days with the focus on national classes and good old-fashioned showjumping competition. The first ever Bolesworth grand prix was hotly contested with the legend that is John Whitaker taking the spoils.

2009 – Another Yorkshire-man, Paul Barker, led the grand prix charge in 2009, taking home the £6,000 first prize in a year which saw a new Country Fair element added to the show.

2010 – Always one to support a top class occasion, Nick Skelton travelled to Bolesworth to secure this year’s grand prix against tough competition. New additions to the schedule included a summer BBQ for the riders and a first Eventing grand prix.

2011 – As if 2008 wasn’t enough, John Whitaker returned to the fray to win a second grand prix title, much to the delight of his many supporters. On the eventing front, it was the turn of Express Eventing to support this element of the show.

2012 – There was a definite party atmosphere in this year with the introduction of camel racing and helicopter pleasure flights over the showground. In Jubilee and Olympic year, the team hosted a party for the village supported by Tattenhall Music Society and music from well-known tribute band Re-Take That. Highly regarded for his speed against the clock, it was Geoff Luckett who topped the grand prix.

2013 – The last year of the ‘Bolesworth Classic’ — as the show had become known — involved another four days of excellent competition and the introduction of a stallion parade, the first insight into the organising team’s vision to hold an elite auction featuring some of the very best jumping-bred bloodlines in the world.

2014 – A truly major year for the show saw the event renamed Bolesworth International. The now iconic International Arena, with its outstanding Andrews Bowen surface, propelled the show into a new and exciting era. It was also the year of the first major concert, with boy band Blue headlining. The Redrow grand prix went to a triumphant William Whitaker riding Upper Class.

2015 – With sponsorship so vital to the success of premier shows such as Bolesworth International, the team was delighted when Ashford Farm stepped in as title sponsor. This was also the year of the Scouting for Girls concert, the fun that was the Gladiators competition and we saw Nick Skelton and Scott Brash — among other top names — battle it out. It was also the year of the first elite auction with sales of the youngstock reaching almost £200,000.

2016 – This was a year when no one would have forgiven show president and founder, Nina Barbour, for calling it her ‘annus horribilus’. Torrential rain made a huge impact on the showground and the event came to a temporary halt on the Friday morning. However, with music from Atomic Kitten and Five and a massive £250,000 prize-money, there was still much to enjoy!

2017 – This year sees the launch of the new Bolesworth CDI3* international dressage, which runs on the first two days of the show, and also includes a masterclass with dressage legend Carl Hester. Visitors can also look forward to the spectacular Bolesworth International Water Festival. The Pro Wakeboard Tour will be visiting Bolesworth International on the Saturday and Sunday, bringing just a touch of diversity to this fantastic five-day lifestyle event.

