Betway’s Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Racing Tips: Native River for Gold Cup glory *Promotion*

Death Duty is the one to beat in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, while the Gold Cup could go one of three ways, says Betway tipster Tom Sutton

It was another tough day yesterday, given that I ignored everything Ruby Walsh was riding. Hopefully we can strike some gold and finish the week the way we started.

Defi De Seuil looking for his fourth Cheltenham win in Triumph Hurdle

We start with the 1.30pm Triumph Hurdle, where Phillip Hobbs’ unbeaten Defi Du Seuil (9/4) is eyeing a six-timer. The four-year-old has been a sensation so far, and already has three wins on this course. He won at both the Open and International meeting at the end of last year, while champion jockey Richard Johnson has ridden him on two occasions and will be confident of getting his second win of the week on board here.

One to keep your eye on here is Landofhopeandglory (10/1). Trained by Joseph O’Brien, this four-year-old has been very impressive since making the switch to jumps from flat. He won his first three – twice at Fairyhouse and the other at Punchestown – and has also two-placed finishes under his belt. Dinaria Des Obeaux (22/1) actually beat him last time out, but he looks far more suited to conditions today. Roger Power rides after Mark Walsh’s injury and, after guiding 16/1 shot Supasundae home in the Coral Cup, will be buoyant on his chances here.

North Hill Harvey is Dan Skelton’s best chance of a Festival winner

Up next is the 2.10pm County Hurdle, where there are five places on offer, meaning there is some each-way money to be made.

North Hill Harvey is among the favourites in this race and he now looks like Dan Skelton’s best chance of a winner this week. The six-year-old has looked quite impressive so far with two wins and two seconds from six rides. Coincidently, both of those wins came on this course and the win last time out in November was his most impressive. He beat the likes of Brain Power, Modus and Sternrubin that day, so he should have a great chance at 8/1.

If you’re after some each way fancies then look no further than Joey Sasa – a consistent eight-year-old with three wins, three seconds and three thirds from his nine runs. The win at Leopardstown on Boxing Day was one of his most impressive and, having proven to stay over the 2m, looks a big shout at 22/1.

Death Duty the one to beat in the Albert Bartlett

Next up is the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle, which was won in impressive fashion by Unowhatimeanharry last year.

It is, however, very difficult to look past favourite Death Duty here. Gordon Elliott is having a sensational week and in contention to be top trainer. This could be his best chance of a winner today. The six-year-old has six wins from eight, including his last three in a row.

Monalee and Wholestone are both very good horses but it’s difficult to see them catching Death Duty if he gets into his rhythm. At 2/1 he looks one of the safest bets of the day.

Native River to crown a wonderful season with Gold Cup glory

Now it’s time for the race everyone’s been waiting for: the Cheltenham Gold Cup. It looks very difficult to separate the betting between Cue Card, Djakadam and Native River, but there can only be one winner.

Native River’s had a fantastic season, registering victories in the Hennessey Gold Cup in November and the Welsh Grand National at top weight. Johnson has won three out of four rides on board and the other he was narrowly beaten at Wetherby in October. The Betway ambassador believes this “is his best chance of another Gold Cup win”, and at 9/2 he has the pedigree to do so.

Paint The Clouds looks good value for Foxhunters

The Foxhunters Chase is the final race shown on ITV this year, with On The Fringe (15/8) aiming to win it for a third-straight year. Jamie Codd already has two winners and will be quietly confident of getting a third here.

However, there looks good value with Paint The Clouds. The 12-year-old has vast amounts of experience and also finished third in this race for the past two years. Fifteen wins and six placed-finishes from 30 runs boasts a very impressive career and he always travels well on this course. He comes into the race in good form, having won his last two, and it could be third time lucky in this race as he searches for his third win in a row. At 12/1, he has an each-way chance.

Coo Star Sivola should go close in the Martin Pipe

The 4.50pm Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle is the final big handicap of the festival and possibly the last chance to get some big each-way money. One horse that does look good value is Nick Williams’ Coo Star Sivola. The consistent five-year-old has two wins and four places from his seven rides so far. He won on this course on New Years’ Day in the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle and was also a very credible third in the Fred Winter last year. Lizzie Kelly seems to know how to get the best out of this horse and with four places on offer, 12/1 looks big value.

Another big each-way shout comes from the Gordon Elliott yard with Champagne Classic. The six-year-old is yet to finish outside the top three with two wins, three seconds and two thirds. The win at Thurles last month was his most impressive so far with a great ride from Jack Kennedy. It will be interesting to see how he copes with his first ride outside Ireland, but he should hold some each-way chance at 28/1.

Sam Twiston-Davies looking for back-to-back winners in the Grand Annual on Le Prezien

It’s now the curtain closer for yet another year on the sporting calendar’s greatest week. Sam Twiston-Davies won the Grand Annual for Paul Nicholls on Solar Impulse last year, and he could repeat that triumph on Le Prezien today. Neither jockey nor trainer have had a winner this week, so this could be their best chance to end the week on a high.

Le Prezien has looked very impressive from his 10 runs so far, notching up five wins, four seconds and one third. The six-year-old has already won on this course after victory in a Grade 2 in November, so should be confident today. He’s only been beaten home by the likes of Yorkill, Top Notch, Baron Alco, Charbel and Its’afreebee which are all top-quality horses. A real battler and proven to battle over this distance, he looks really good value at 5/1.