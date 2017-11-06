Top Irish rider invests in British-bred talent

William Funnell has sold one of his most exciting home-bred seven-year-olds to Irish rider Darragh Kenny.

The talented Billy Dorito (Billy Mexico x Vechta) has been snapped up by Darragh, who also bought the Billy Stud-bred Billy Onslow at the start of this year. Like Onslow, Billy Dorito will be heading to Wellington, Florida, where the Irishman spends the winter competition season.

“Billy Dorito was clear all the way through in the seven-year-old championships to finish third and won the bonus for jumping clear every day, so I think he’s a really top horse — truly exceptional” William told H&H. “He’s the one I’ve been most excited about and I’m sure he’ll go on to be a grand prix horse, even a championship horse.

“Onslow went very well in Florida for Darragh and he sold him on well and since then he and I have kept in contact. I’d love Billy Dorito to have stayed in the UK, but actually the next best thing is that these good young horses go to a top rider because when you breed a nice horse, you want it to have every chance to fulfil its potential and Darragh is a world class rider.”

“I’ve still got Dorito’s mother and siblings so it’s worth it as it helps with the value of the next crop — and helps promote British breeding in general.”

Darragh will make his competition debut on Billy Dorito at the Winter Equestrian Festival which starts in January.