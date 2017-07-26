European Showjumping Championship teams for Gothenburg

Squad announcements will be added to this page as they are released, so come back for the latest news on who will be representing their country in Gothenburg.

Find out which teams have been selected in the run-up to the European Showjumping Championships in Gothenburg (21-27 August).

Ireland

Bertram Allen with Hector Van D’Abdijhoeve

Cian O’Connor with Good Luck

Denis Lynch with All Star 5

Shane Sweetnam with Chaqui Z

Reserve: Mark McAuley with Miebello

Switzerland

Romain Duguet and Twentytwo des Biches

Paul Estermann and Lord Pepsi

Martin Fuchs and Clooney III

Steve Guerdat and Bianca or Hannah III

Werner Muff and Daimler III

.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in the run-up to the European Showjumping Championships right here on , and don’t miss our preview magazine, on sale Thursday 17 August.