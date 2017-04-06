The fun quiz that could bag YOU a Grand National winner *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

The Grand National is finally closing in on us and the highly-anticipated race weekend is expected to deliver a total of £300 million on racing bets.

With an expected 40 horses in the running order, choosing a winner can prove daunting, but thanks to the boffins at My Racing, this is no longer an issue.

Answering the questions My Racing’s Horse Picker throws your way, you can choose to play it safe and maximise your chances of winning, or be a risk taker and have a chance of romping home to victory with the Leicester City of thoroughbreds.

Have a go: Try My Racing’s Grand National horse picker

Detailed rundown of the favourites

VIEUX LION ROUGE

Among the favourites is Vieux Lion Rouge, coming in at around 10/1. The eight-year-old is trained by David Pipe and came seventh in last year’s running. The chestnut gelding heads into the race with some great form behind him this season, having won December’s Becher Chase rather comfortably.

He also won the Grand National Trial at Haydock in February, pipping Blacklion to the finish line by some distance.

DEFINITLY RED

At around 14/1, Definitly Red is the second favourite according to many bookies. Aintree looks like the perfect fit for the eight-year-old who is constantly improving this season.

The Grade Three winner over fences impressed everyone with his Boxing Day win at Wetherby in the Rowland Meyrick Chase.

Article continues below...

And that’s not all, he landed the Grimthorpe Chase in March and finished streets ahead of The Last Samuri, who was last year’s runner up, so it’s no surprise he’s being tipped for glory.

Going against the bookies odds, the tipsters at My Racing has Definitly Red as the favourite. Definitely one to consider…

RAZ DE MAREE

One of this year’s popular outsiders is Raz De Maree, who comes in at around 50/1. Admittedly, the 12-year-old is a little older than his rivals, but he has been performing remarkably well this season and is in with a great chance.

He marked his return in the winter with an admirable effort at Gowran Park in October and then the following month, he showed excellent stamina to win a Grade B Handicap.

Though, his most impressive showing following his return is undoubtedly his second-placed effort in the Welsh Grand National, finishing just two lengths behind the highly-rated Native River.

It’s thought that this old-timer will relish Saturday’s long distance. The race gets underway at 5.15pm on ITV, so don’t miss it!

Article continues below...

Odds correct at time of publication