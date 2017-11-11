Hooray for the jumps! 4 properties within easy reach of racecourses

Soak up some National Hunt thrills with our pick of properties near racecourses

1. Carelton House Farm, Cumbria





Nearest racecourse: Carlisle, 4 miles away

For you: a Georgian country house with views over the River Petteril. There are four bedrooms, a pantry/cellar, garden room and porch, plus a number of period features including original fireplaces and panelled doors.

For the horses: a range of outbuildings including two stables, a hayloft and a barn. It is set in 31.5 acres with a large courtyard for parking.

What’s the damage? £995,000

Agent: Finest Equestrian

Telephone: 01434 622234

Visit: finestequestrian.co.uk

2. Cuckhorn Farm, Herefordshire





Nearest racecourse: Hereford, 11 miles away

For you: a five-bedroom renovated farmhouse with a playroom and office. There is an entertainment barn, which could be converted to residential use subject to planning consent, and a workshop.

For the horses: five internal American-style stables within an agricultural building which has a field shelter to the rear, there is an all-weather arena with post- and-rail fencing, and just under nine acres of grazing divided into four fenced paddocks.

What’s the damage? £1.395m

Agent: Grant & Co

Telephone: 01531 637341

Visit: grantco.co

3. East View, Somerset





Nearest racecourse: Wincanton, 11 miles away

For you: a four-bedroom detached period house which has been updated with double glazing and central heating, as well as a boot/utility room. It is accessed from the main road via a timber five-bar gate leading to a concrete driveway with a parking area.

For the horses: a stable yard with three timber looseboxes, an additional three pony boxes, a tack room and a store. Set in 5.3 acres.

What’s the damage? £525,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk

Continued below…

4. Pant Ricet, Carmarthenshire





Nearest racecourse: Ffos Las, 21 miles away

For you: a 19th-century, four- bedroom farmhouse, with a one- bedroom annexe. There are no immediate neighbours and it has impressive, far-reaching views.

For the horses: five stables, with another being constructed, a Dutch barn and lean-to, a further barn and a 30x50m all- weather arena. Set in 46 acres. £549,950 Rural Scene, 01264 850700, ruralscene.co.uk

What’s the damage? £549,950

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk

Next week: Equestrian properties for sale near royal residences



Ref: Horse & Hound; 9 November 2017