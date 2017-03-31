Splash out for spring with 15 great new products

With new designs, ingenious ideas and top craftsmanship these new products aim to make your life easier, more stylish and increase your performance levels.

BR ConCord Leader walking method

The ConCord Leader walking method is new to the market and supports recovery and a healthy rehabilitation. When used regularly, it helps horses to develop their top line and improve their walk. Their muscles are worked, while their heart rate remains low and the strain on their limbs is limited. Great for horses that are rehabilitating from injury and are only allowed to walk in hand.

RRP: £ 60.95

Visit: br.nl

Mark Todd Elasticated leather belt

These stylish leather belts have contrast stitching and embossed Mark Todd signature. The practical elasticated sides allow freedom of movement making them suitable for use whether working or riding. We think this belt look particularly smart at a with your competition jodhpurs at a show.

RRP: from £22.35

Buy now from Amazon.co.uk >>

Pegasus Jewellery Birthstone collection

Pegasus Jewellery has launched a new collection of birthstone pendants. The collection includes a horseshoe with a different coloured hearts to represent the birthstones or the characteristics associated with that stone. For example the February birthstone is purple, which also associated with happiness or peace.

RRP: £40

Visit: pegasusjewellery.net

Equit’m headcollar

The new Equit’m headcollar is made from tough, densely woven nylon and has a shimmering effect with a soft anti-chafing feel. It offers an adjustable headpiece, noseband with buckles, and quick release throatlatch with snap. This headcollar combines, style, comfort and safety making it a welcome addition to the equestrian market.

RRP: £21.50

Visit: www.equi-theme.com

Le Chameau Andalou boots

The well-known gun-boot making company Le Chameau has brought out a new boot for riding in. It has an equestrian sole, a full length back zip and is quick-drying lining. It is perfect for wearing around the stables or looking stylish while out and about.

RRP: £110

Visit: www.lechameau.com

Anky 3D saddle pad

This limited edition saddle pad from Anky is made of synthetic suede featuring metallic printed dots or a powder print. They are available in both dressage and jumping versions in a choice of black, green, cognac and sand colours.

RRP: £57.95

Visit: anky-atc.com

Kate Negus Beetle grackle

Kate Negus Saddlery has designed a new grackle to its Made-To-Order Collection. Designed with show jumpers in mind the Beetle grackle provides an effective, stylish and tidy solution for riders looking to use a standing martingale with a grackle noseband. It’s made from English leather and combines a padded cavesson noseband with a grackle in a way that’s highly adjustable and comfortable for the horse.

RRP: from £165

Visit: www.katenegus.com

HayLo

A new and innovative hay and haylage feeder has hit the market, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It is designed to simulate natural grazing patterns, eliminate long periods without food and remove the stress. It allows your horse to eat, little and often from a low head position, slowing down consumption rate, promoting correct spinal alignment when eating and eliminates waste. Not only does it achieve all of this, it also is watertight, easy to erect and holds 8.5kg hay or 10-12kg haylage

RRP: £255

Visit: www.haylohorsefeeder.com

Equi-Thème Comète breeches

These breeches are straight cut, made from 95% cotton and 5% elastane for a comfortable fit and include pockets at the front and on the back. The seat is contoured to maximise comfort while in saddle and there is an elastane lower leg for a better fit under boots or chaps.

RRP: from £33.90

Visit: www.equi-theme.com

Childéric DNL saddle

This dressage saddle is created around Childéric’s unique tree technology and thanks to its anatomically shaped panels and carefully positioned points, concentrates on enabling freedom of movement and comfort of the horse. The saddle also incorporates a ‘Y’ girth system, which introduces a new alternative girthing system to their collection.

RRP: from £3,900

Visit: www.childericsaddles.co.uk

Neue Schule SpurSMART

These news spurs from Neue Schule have been made from high grade steel using a single mold, making them durable yet flexible and ensuring a smooth finish with no sharp edges or rough welds. They have been ergonomically designed to increase feel and sharpen response whilst remaining sympathetic to your horse’s flanks. The range includes a classic Prince of Wales style spur (pictured) and a Rowel design spur.

RRP: £47 for the Prince of Wales Spurs

£69 for the Rowel Spurs

Visit: www.nsbits.com

Ariat Vortex boots

Developed by experts through extensive rider testing this boot is designed to maximise rider performance. These boots use all of Ariat’s premium technology, to deliver on flexibility, temperature-managing, protection and footbed cushioning. All these features are moulded into modern looking boot made of premium calf leather, with a stretch lining and tough zipper.

RRP: £449.99

Visit: www.ariat.com

Tri-Zone Brushing boot

A good value set of boots that are suitable for everyday use, whether you are hacking or schooling. The curved shaping is contoured to fit comfortably around the horse’s leg to provide good protection from brushing injuries.

RRP: £19.95

Visit: www.equilibriumproducts.com

The Original Muck Boot Company Cambridge Collection

The Original Muck Boot Company has added a new Cambridge collection to its range of women’s boots. The look is slightly more modern than their other ranges of boots and they are made of stern stuff. The lining is designed to keep your feet cool and the outsole to provide good grip on even the slipperiest of surfaces. The collection consists of three different styles – tall, mid (pictured) and ankle – available in navy/white (pictured), grey/blue, black/grey.

RRP: £95

Visit: www.muckbootcompany.co.uk

Musto Arena BR2 jacket

This jacket is designed to allow you to keep riding and training whatever the weather throws at you. Reflective details make you visible in low light when hacking out and the shaped hood keeps the rain off while maintaining your peripheral vision. The knitted backing in the jacket adds to the comfort without increasing the weight and bulk of the jacket. If you want to keep your sleeves in place while riding, you can use the thumb loops in the tuck-away cuffs. On top of all this there are three removable layers allowing you to wear it as just a base layer or as a thicker coat if the weather gets cool.

RRP: £185

Visit: www.musto.com

