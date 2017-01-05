9 brand new products hitting the shelves for the new year

Take a look a this great variety of new to the market products. There is something for your dog, horse, friend or for yourself
Sprenger multi joint bit
The new multi joint bit includes is exactly what it says on the tin, a mouthpiece that has several joints connected to each other. This makes it very flexible and suitable for strong and keen horses that try to get away from your aids.
RRP: £164
Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk
Schoffell G’staad gilet
This versatile G’staad quilted, reversible gilet is made from water repellent fabric that is quilted to allow this jacket to be lightweight, very warm and suitable for layering.
RRP: £149.95
Visit: www.schoffel.co.uk
Alpha Dog training treats
Alpha Feeds have launched a new treat for training which are hypo-allergenic and gluten free. The treats are a healthy reward for dogs over eight-weeks-old, include chicken liver and are free from artificial additives.
RRP: £1 for 150g
Visit: www.alphafeeds.com
Kastel Studio Krystal Union Jack shirt
This high-tech functional shirt not only looks stylish, but is also very comfortable and offers good protection from the elements. This top isn’t just limited to riding in, it can also be used for a range of outdoor activities or for just wearing alone with its stylish Union Jack design.
RRP: £69
Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk
Synomedic Joint Superelite
This new joint supplement has been formulated by vets using the most effective ingredients currently available. This supplement is ideal for horses with any joint issues as it actually promotes stimulation of the production of new cartilage and healthy synovial fluid within the joint as well as helping to decrease pain.
RRP: £130
Visit: www.classicequineservices.co.uk
Pegasus Bangle
For this new year, Pegasus Jewellery have launched a new snaffle bangle using rose gold providing a lovely, beautiful finish.
RRP: £55
Visit: www.pegasusjewellery.net
Lace Overlay competition shirt
Aztec Diamond is a brand new fashionable equestrian brand and they have released a limited edition lace competition shirt. This stunning, tailored competition shirt features contrasting black lace overlaying the top half, creating a sophisticated look which flatters the body. Not only that, this shirt is also made of high quality, four-way stretch fabric with wicking technology to keep you as comfortable as possible while in the ring.
RRP: £60
Visit: www.aztecdiamondequestrian.com
Sprenger’s new Eggbut Gag
For those strong horses that tend to bear down, this new bit from Sprenger may be the key. With a hard carbon mouthpiece and the option for using a second rein means the rider can achieve an effective and targeted impact on the horse’s mouth and poll.
RRP: £72, in single joint or £64 mullen mouth
Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk
Hiho Silver leather double wrap bracelet
Hiho have selected only the most high quality leather to create this beautiful bracelet, which benefits from saddle style stitching too, to echo the feel of tack. It has a sterling silver stirrup buckle fastening and can be worn on its own, stacked with other bracelets, or with Hiho’s exclusive ‘riders’ mounted onto the strap.
RRP: £45
Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk