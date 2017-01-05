9 brand new products hitting the shelves for the new year

Take a look a this great variety of new to the market products. There is something for your dog, horse, friend or for yourself

Sprenger multi joint bit

The new multi joint bit includes is exactly what it says on the tin, a mouthpiece that has several joints connected to each other. This makes it very flexible and suitable for strong and keen horses that try to get away from your aids.

RRP: £164

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Schoffell G’staad gilet

This versatile G’staad quilted, reversible gilet is made from water repellent fabric that is quilted to allow this jacket to be lightweight, very warm and suitable for layering.

RRP: £149.95

Visit: www.schoffel.co.uk

Alpha Dog training treats

Alpha Feeds have launched a new treat for training which are hypo-allergenic and gluten free. The treats are a healthy reward for dogs over eight-weeks-old, include chicken liver and are free from artificial additives.

RRP: £1 for 150g

Visit: www.alphafeeds.com

Kastel Studio Krystal Union Jack shirt

This high-tech functional shirt not only looks stylish, but is also very comfortable and offers good protection from the elements. This top isn’t just limited to riding in, it can also be used for a range of outdoor activities or for just wearing alone with its stylish Union Jack design.

RRP: £69

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Synomedic Joint Superelite

Article continues below...

This new joint supplement has been formulated by vets using the most effective ingredients currently available. This supplement is ideal for horses with any joint issues as it actually promotes stimulation of the production of new cartilage and healthy synovial fluid within the joint as well as helping to decrease pain.

RRP: £130

Visit: www.classicequineservices.co.uk

Pegasus Bangle

For this new year, Pegasus Jewellery have launched a new snaffle bangle using rose gold providing a lovely, beautiful finish.

RRP: £55

Visit: www.pegasusjewellery.net

Lace Overlay competition shirt

Aztec Diamond is a brand new fashionable equestrian brand and they have released a limited edition lace competition shirt. This stunning, tailored competition shirt features contrasting black lace overlaying the top half, creating a sophisticated look which flatters the body. Not only that, this shirt is also made of high quality, four-way stretch fabric with wicking technology to keep you as comfortable as possible while in the ring.

RRP: £60

Visit: www.aztecdiamondequestrian.com

Sprenger’s new Eggbut Gag

For those strong horses that tend to bear down, this new bit from Sprenger may be the key. With a hard carbon mouthpiece and the option for using a second rein means the rider can achieve an effective and targeted impact on the horse’s mouth and poll.

RRP: £72, in single joint or £64 mullen mouth

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Hiho Silver leather double wrap bracelet

Article continues below...