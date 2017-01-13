9 new products that combine elegance, comfort and practicality

With Christmas over we are less than a month away from Valentines day, so why not check out these new to the market products. From elegant necklaces to a sternum relief girth there is definitely something that you will want in this list

Sporting Hares fieldsport boot

These boots have one of the most grippiest soles on the market with hand strengthened vulcanised rubber fixed onto an already extremely tough tough sole, providing an all-round grip on many different surface including farm yards, equine yards and muddy fields. These boots also have the added luxury of a heavy duty zip and a calf measurement from 40cm to 70cm when fully retracted, making it the widest wellington available.

RRP: £95

Visit: www.sportinghares.com

Topaz Nassau dressage bridle

The limited edition bridle from Tota Comfort is made to really flatter your horse’s head but also be very comfortable for him to wear. The browband in is a wave shape and decorated with topaz and champagne crystals, again all to flatter your horse’s head and to add an extra sparkle.

RRP: $699.95

Visit: totacomfortsystem.com

Veredus coloured Vento boots

The popular Carbon Gel Vento, Young Jump Vento and Olympus boots have been given a colourful makeover by Veredus with four new colourways. These boots are all now available in black with pink, light blue, ivory or bordeaux coloured edging. These boot still maintain their great protection, comfort and high breathability – but now you can get really matchy, matchy or just jazz yourself up for your next competition.

RRP: from £68

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Timothy Foxx heart ear warmers

Now Christmas time is over, Valentines day is only around the corner so why not buy your loved one these limited edition heart ear warmers from Timothy Fox. Their fleece lining is very soft and warm which is great for outside activities in this cold weather.

RRP:£28

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk

The Spanish Boot Company two-tone boots

These bespoke boots from the Spanish Boot Company bring together complimenting shades to great these really cool and unique boots. As these boot are bespoke you can choose from four colour combinations, have a leather sole, flat rubber or tread and then choose which colour tassle you would like to finish them off with.

RRP: £265

Visit: www.thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Equit’M backpack

This new bag from Equit’M is perfect for carrying all your horsey essentials around at a compeition or just around the yard. There are five outer pockets to store your personal equipment such as a whip, riding helmet and drinks bottle while there are two inner compartments to store more items safely. The adjustable shoulders straps are padded, along with the back and a relief area at the neck so that you can carry heavy items long distances with-out getting bad shoulder ach and rubs.

RRP: £49.90.

Visit: www.equi-theme.com

Tota Comfort System Sternum Relief girth

This innovative girth works to help protect the sternum and the delicate connections of your horse’s ribs from excess pressure. The sternum in horses is different than the solid human breastbone as horses have a collection of small bones fused together with cartilage and if force is not distributed away from this tender area it can effect the way your horse moves. This is why the wide stiff centre section of this girth is contoured and padded to support this delicate part of your horse.

RRP: $249.95

Visit: totacomfortsystem.com

HiHo Silver 20 Bore Cartridge Slider

HiHo silver has taken inspiration from the National Ladies Shooting Day and this Shotgun and Chelsea Bun Club to create these sterling silver and 18ct rose gold plated 20 Bore Cartridge slider (a Hiho creation that slides onto a leather bracelet) is available on a single leather strap or on a double leather strap. But HiHo Silver haven’t stopped there, they have also created a 12 Bore version…

This one is smaller in size and presented on a 16” snake chain. These would make great valentines presents for any country loving person.

RRP: from £65

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk