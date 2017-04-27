9 new products that will add a touch of style to your busy horsey lives

From a mini espresso machine to leggings that you can wear on your horse or on your treadmill, these new products will add a touch of style to your horsey lives, while proving to be really useful as well

Ariat Heritage IV Paddock boots

A new smart, sleek piece of equestrian footwear designed using many old and new technical Ariat features. To keep your feet dry the boots are made with a moisture-wicking and breathable lining, to your feet comfortable however busy you are. They are made from full grain leather with a traditional paddock boot look and are fitted with a stabilising control device to keep you steady on your feet, and a shock absorbing heel cushion for support. These boots are available with laces or with a brass zip.

RRP: from £129.99

RRP: from £129.99

Aztec Diamond Cameo collection

Aztec Diamond has launched a limited edition spring collection consisting of base layer, technical leggings and sports top, featuring an unique embossed khaki print. The collection has been designed to enable the wearer to go from the gym to the slopes or from your horse to Hoxton. The flattering base layers and leggings are made of a four-way stretch fabric that provides warmth with breathability and protection against muscle damage.

RRP: from £35.00

RRP: from £35.00

Equi-Thème star mesh sheet

Equi-Thème has created the star mesh sheet in the quest to brighten up your horse’s rug wardrobe. The design is available in navy with white stars and is made from 100% polyester.

RRP: £27.90

RRP: £27.90

Mark Todd comfort socks

Designed for riding, these technical long socks have extra padding on the footbed, ankle and inside leg, plus anti-friction and anti-bacterial properties for complete comfort and hygiene.

RRP: £10.99

RRP: £10.99

BR Peacock competition shirt

The new BR peacock competition shirt is eye-catching due to its usual silver-coloured print at the sleeve ends and on the side panels. The shirt is made of polyester mesh, which is stretchy, wicking, breathable and quick-drying all in a slim fit with a zip up collar.

RRP: £ 29.95

RRP: £ 29.95

Nettex In The Balance supplement

In The Balance is new to the Nettex V.I.P range and provides concentrated nutritional support in one easy to feed supplement. Its V.I.P. formula is designed to meet your horse’s advanced nutritional needs for health, vitality and performance. In The Balance contains a concentrated package of vitamins, minerals and trace elements to improve the diet of both leisure and sport horses.

RRP: £34.99 for a 40 days supply

RRP: £34.99 for a 40 days supply

Sylvia Kerr Jewellery Badminton necklace

The Badminton necklace is a new edition to the Sylvia Kerr Badminton collection and is made-up of a single drop pendant stirrup and long elegant chain. The pendant focusing on eight core pieces all handcrafted with excellent attention to detail.

RRP: £189

RRP: £189

Annabel Brocks new head warmers

Annabel Brocks has added new fully reversible head warmers with faux fux to its expanding head wear collection. The beige herringbone tweed one combines beige faux fur with a herringbone tweed and features a pink stripe. The natural faux fur and pink suede one is made from natural toned faux fur with a stunning pink faux suede contrast band.

RRP: £45

RRP: £45

The Fowndry Minipresso

This great invention from the Fowndry is going to be very useful while you are out and about on the yard or staying away in your lorry. Cutting edge technology has created a mini espresso machine that brews full-bodied coffee at the same pressure as traditional espresso machines. All you have to do is pop off the top and bottom caps, add your ground coffee or Minipresso Nespresso capsule, add hot water, and pump into the included espresso cup. Once finished, the semi-automatic piston can be locked up and all the pieces cleverly fit back together to give you a single, light and versatile coffee maker that can be taken anywhere.

RRP: £47.99

RRP: £47.99

