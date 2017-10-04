12 snazzy new equestrian products to get you ready for Autumn

As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, these new to the market products may just be the best remedy for the summer blues

QHP saddle pads



These saddle pads now can come in a huge range of colours, you can also get complementary products available for horse and rider including boots, bandages, ear bonnets, socks, gloves and step stools.

RRP: £29.99

Visit: rbequestrian.co.uk

Annabel Brocks’ Bugsy hat



The new addition to the autumn/winter collection is available in navy and grey and is made from 100% wool. It has traditional styling, a soft brim design, and is finished with a golden bangle complete with AB logo badge. It’s very easy to wear and makes a stylish way to finish any outfit this season.

RRP: £55

Visit: annabelbrocks.com

Horslyx Mint Balancer



Horslyx Mint Balancer is created with real peppermint oil and comes in three different sizes (650g, 5kg and 15kg). As part of the Horslyx Balancer family, the lick contains a high specification vitamin, mineral and trace element package with high oil content including Omega-3 oils from linseed oil. It also includes Horslyx’s healthy hooves formula and antioxidants, to help keep your horse happy, healthy and performing at their best. Horslyx Mint Balancer will be hitting stockists from the end of October.

RRP: from £15

Visit: horslyx.com

Timothy Foxx Astrid waistcoat



This new waistcoat from Timothy Foxx is available in two tweeds, Foxglove and Amber, and is flattering particularly on curves. The front of the waistcoat in Amber tweed, has a simple lapel and collar which is finished in a navy corduroy, Timothy Foxx engraved buttons and two angled corduroy edged jet pockets. A centre section at the back also features a shaped navy corduroy section, which gives the illusion of a ‘perfect’ waistline.

RRP: £220

Visit: timothyfoxx.co.uk

Ariat Coniston H20



These iconic lace-style tall boots provide feet with a waterproof full-grain leather and waterproof membrane construction to keep toes dry, meanwhile the 200g Thinsulate Insulation maintains a cosy temperature. More than just a practical boot though, this style incorporates a flattering non-bulky look that looks elegant in and out of the saddle.

RRP: £279.99

Visit: www.ariat.com

The Spanish Boot Company ‘wide fit’

This company has created a boot with the fact that not all of us have long, lean pins in mind. Their website now has a dedicated off the peg ‘wide fit’ boot page embracing key styles from their mainline collection that will hug your calves as oppose to pinch them. The boots allow an extra roomy four centimetres width on their standard calf fit, and if that is not enough, you can choose their made to measure service.

RRP: from £255.00

Visit: thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Solar Mate ARENALight



A compact, all in one, solar floodlighting solution that can deliver 1000 lumens for up to six hours per 24 hours. We think this is good for the private or small yard owner wishing to exercise after work in dark evenings. A multi-purpose lighting unit for illuminating outdoor schools and the company recommends six lights for a 20m x 40m area. A fitting service is available through Clippersharp, although easy to fit by a practical person. Can be wall mounted or clamped onto a standard scaffold pole.

RRP: £1145.00 for six

Visit: clippersharp.com

Mountain Horse Serenade dressage boots



The new Serenade dressage boots by Mountain Horse offer style, comfort and durability for all levels up to grand prix. Made with quality selected leather and high standards of excellence and workmanship. The reinforced upper part of the boots helps the leg stay in the right position while the ankle offers support without restriction ensuring the boots mould to the shape of the leg and are very comfortable. The boots feature a full zip on the inside front, with a press-stud fastening, a dressage cut and a cushioning foot bed adds to the comfort.

RRP: £359

Visit: mountainhorse.se

The Dog Trouser Company dog trousers



The Dog Trouser Company is a new British brand launching a practical pet accessory designed to keep dogs, cars and homes clean after muddy and wet walks. Designed by a professional dog walker, this specialist trouser suit is non-restrictive and comfortable, allowing your dog have all the fun of their walk and saving busy owners time and additional cleaning.

RRP: £75.99

Visit: thedogtrousercompany.com

Equitheme padded waistcoat



The new Equitheme padded waistcoat is fashionable, lightweight and features a hood, water-repellent fabric and is available in an array of colours including, fuchsia, black, red, brown, beige, bright blue and navy.

RRP: from £35.90

Visit: equitheme.co.uk

Grubs Ramilo Riding boot



The new Ramilo riding boot is good for year round competition training and offers a flexible yet supportive upper, ideal for when in the saddle or simply working on the yard. These boots are totally waterproof and well insulated with a rubber underfoot reinforcement on the toe and heel. Also, the innovative lining wicks moisture away from your foot and the good strong, grippy sole prevents you from slipping.

RRP: £154.95

Visit: grubsboot.com

Ariat Windermere Fur H20



Described by Ariat as the stylish big sister to the Windermere Fur H20, which boast a waterproof, full-grain leather and suede upper and waterproof membrane construction to keep feet dry on damp winter days. This latest addition now features a beautiful three quarter length faux fur trim and lining to add an extra bit of warmth to your winter style.

RRP: £179.99

Visit: ariat.com

