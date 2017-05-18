12 brand new equestrian products available to buy right now

Here comes the sun and here come some brand new products to help you with the rising temperatures, sudden downpours or that extra summer style

Blue Chip Lemont padded jacket



This new jacket from Blue Chip aims to ensure comfort in all activities and equestrian pursuits, while being practical for yard work. The jackets include softshell panels to allow for complete ease of movement whether you are on or off the horse.

RRP: £78

Visit: www.bluechipfeed.com

Masta Pack-a-way rain sheet

This lightweight rain sheet is great for shows as it has the ability to keep your horse or pony dry and clean in nasty weather, without having to reload them on the lorry. This showerproof and breathable over sheet has stirrup holes so you can even work in it, and full neck coverage.

RRP: £20

Visit: harryhall.com

Buy now from amazon.co.uk

Equetech Piaffe dressage waistcoat

The Equetech Piaffe dressage waistcoat has been created in line with the British Dressage rule change on attire in summer competition. A great alternative to the traditional competition jacket, this unique, lightweight waistcoat is styled in a rich woven jacquard and is tailored to flatter.

RRP: £72.95

Visit: www.equetech.com

Grubs Skyline boots



The Skyline high performance boots from grubs are now available in the new colours of mahogany with rosewood trim and black with heather. These boots have a lining, which wicks moisture away from the wearer’s foot, on top of a sure-footed platform and durable outsole. They can be worn on the yard or in the stirrups and are fully waterproof right to the top.

RRP: £75

Visit: www.grubsboot.com

Back on Track Hugo rug



The new Back on Track Hugo rug is made from water-resistant and breathable black polyester fabric which is easy to take on and off. This is a good product for dogs that sometimes don’t like wearing a coat as it is lightweight and allows freedom to move.

RRP: from £40

Visit: www.backontrack.com

Kate Negus Saddlery Snaffle browband



This saddlery has welcomed two new browbands to its collection – the Loose Snaffle Browband and the Padded Snaffle Browband (pictured). Both browbands are made using English leather and have a Kate Negus Union Jack bridle stud. The Loose Snaffle Browband has a brass snaffle in the centre that hangs next to the horse’s forehead, whereas the Padded Snaffle Browband features a padded and lined browband with a Mackenzie & George snaffle in the centre, backed with leather.

RRP: £45

Visit: www.katenegus.com

Cryochaps



These cooling boots are a new invention and are recent BETA winners. They are ergonomically designed, easy to apply, can fit either the left or right leg and it maintains temperatures in the medically recommended range of 10 to 15°C for at least 20 minutes. They offer full coverage of the lower limb from the origin of the proximal suspensory behind the knee or below hock, to the annular ligament and suspensory branch. They supply uniform compression across the whole lower leg and heat seals prevent gel slipping to the bottom of the boot.

RRP: from £45

Visit: www.cryochaps.co.uk

Stephens Gonzalito polo saddle



The Stephens range of leatherwork from leading British distributor Equine Management has launched a new lightweight polo saddle, endorsed and used by world-class polo player Gonzalito Pieres. The Gonzalito has a classic wooden tree with a wider gullet to help evenly distributed the rider’s weight across the horse’s back.

RRP: £995

Visit: www.equineman.com

County Equestrian Jewellers Horseshoe pearl necklace



Made using freshwater pearls, this necklace is strung and knotted with a silver horseshoe pendant. A new to the market necklace that is available in 16” or 18” and with pink pearls.

RRP: £125

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk

Timothy Foxx sleeveless half lace shirt



This simple sleeveless shirt is styled in a blue, navy, yellow and gold tattersall check cotton fabric at the front, followed with a pretty lace back shoulder panel. It is very feminine and fits well, a great addition to any horse-lover’s wardrobe as the weather heats up.

RRP: £68

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk

Tottie Honour riding tights





These riding tights has a palm tree print that extends across the front and side of the knees, while their ultimate stretch material ensures you have the perfect silhouette.

RRP: £39.99

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Hiho Silver exclusive Foxtail charm bead bracelet



This charm bracelet was launched at Badminton Horse Trials. The company has a range of roller charms in development with four exclusive sterling silver and CZ Starlight roller charm beads currently available, and the last few limited edition Hiho Badminton roller charms available online too. The Foxtail bracelet is handmade in sterling silver, has a secure clip clasp and eye catching to wear.

RRP: £65

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk