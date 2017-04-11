Zara Tindall and High Kingdom will start at number 52 at Rolex Kentucky (27-30 April).

The Gloucestershire-based pair are the only British competitors flying to the US four-star this year. Their drawn position — out of 68 currently on the start list — means they will do their dressage on the second day (Friday, 28 April).

Former world and European champion Zara has entered Kentucky with Trevor Hemmings’ horse before, in 2015, but made it no further than the first trot-up (below) as the horse kicked out in his stable and injured himself while being tacked up for the dressage.

Zara warmed up the London 2012 team silver medallist for Kentucky with a win in an advanced section at Weston Park last weekend, so the pair will head to the US on good form.

There is one other British rider at Kentucky this year, US-based James Alliston, with the experienced Parker. James has been drawn at number two, so has an early position on the starting blocks and could end up as the pathfinder.

Home side rider Lauren Kieffer has been given number one with Landmark’s Monte Carlo, but her participation with him could be in doubt as this horse — as well as another of Lauren’s Kentucky entries, Veronica — is also entered for Badminton. Lauren also has Vermiculus on the Kentucky start list, but he is not in the mix for Badminton.

Article continues below...

Continued below…

More eventing news:

The undoubted pre-competition favourite will be Michael Jung, who rides his 2015 and 2016 winner FischerRocana FST and 2015 European champion FischerTakinou. Takinou will start at number 12 and Rocana at number 52.

French rider Maxime Livio, last year’s Pau winner with Qalao Des Mers, has been given number 24 and New Zealand’s Tim Price will wear number 59 with his Rio horse, Ringwood Sky Boy.

Article continues below...

Full report of Zara Tindall’s win at Weston Park in this week’s H&H, out Thursday, 13 April.