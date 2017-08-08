Warning after horse rescued from perilous stretch of bridleway

A rider is warning others to avoid a dangerous stretch of bridleway after her horse became trapped in a terrifying ordeal.

Catherine Dudinzka has highlighted the section of bridleway to stop other riders from inadvertently putting themselves in danger.

Catherine was hacking with her friend Georgina Pattison on 31 July on a marked bridleway in the Hovingham area, where she has been riding on for years, when they came across a boggy patch of ground.

She steered her horse, Monster, along the firmer-looking edge, but the ground he was walking on turned out to be part of a bog and his back legs quickly sank deep into the mud.

Realising what was happening, Catherine jumped off and tried to encourage him out. As he tried to escape, he launched forward into a muddy water-filled ditch.

With no phone signal and nobody to hear her shouts for help, she continued to try and encourage her horse out of the ditch and sent Georgina to find help.

Friends, people from local farms, a vet, fire crews from Malton and Helmsley and an animal rescue unit came to the rescue of the 18.2hh gelding.

In total, it took 14 people almost three hours to free Monster — who was thankfully uninjured.

The vet led him to a lorry, which someone from the village had brought to take the horse home.

“He got off the lorry at home and went straight for his haynet!” said Catherine, who has owned the 11-year-old gelding since he was two and said he is “part of the family”.

“Amazingly he is incredibly well, the vets cannot believe how well he is.

“We were incredibly unlucky, but also incredibly lucky to walk out of that in one piece.”

Catherine has contacted North Yorkshire County Council to make staff aware of the dangerous stretch and has also been in touch with the British Horse Society (BHS).

She said she has “an awful lot” of people to thank — including people she doesn’t know but who live nearby and came to help.

These include Airyholme, Moor House and Howthorpe farms, Blue Watch at Malton and Helmsley fire stations, Steph Robson, Amy Fenwick, Georgina Pattison and the vet.

