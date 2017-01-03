12 ponies of Christmas: Mariette needs a home to continue her education

On the 11th day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me… Mariette

Mariette came to World Horse Welfare in May 2016 together with another pony when their owner became unable to look after them any longer.

The 12.1hh two-year-old mare is currently living at the charity’s Hall Farm base in Norfolk.

“Mariette is a bright, happy little soul with a nice temperament,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“She is very inquisitive and intelligent and she learns quickly. Mariette is a genuine pony who is generally easy to handle, but as she is still young she will need regular handling to maintain her good manners.

“This cute little lady has the potential to make a lovely child’s pony when she is older so we are looking for a knowledgeable rehomer with previous experience of backing ponies to ride.”

The black cob “loves attention” and needs a home where she can continue her handling and education.

She does not need a rug, is not shod and can live out all year, with shelter.

For more information on Mariette, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, click here.