12 ponies of Christmas: ‘jolly old soul’ Copper

On the eighth day of Christmas, H&H and World Horse Welfare gave to me… Copper.

Copper, who is described as “a happy 22-year-old” came into the care of World Horse Welfare since September 2014.

The 13.2hh chestnut cob-type gelding had been an ongoing welfare concern for “a period of time”, a charity spokesman said.

He had been living on his own in a field next to a busy main road, with no water, and “his needs were clearly not being met”.

The RSPCA worked with Copper’s owner, who was unable to continue caring for him and signed him over to the care of the charity.

Copper is looking for a forever home as a non-ridden companion, having recently been returned to Glenda Spooner Farm as his rehomer’s circumstances had changed.

Article continues below...

“He would love to find a long-term home where he can enjoy being a great friend to other horses,” said the spokesman.

Related articles:

“Copper is a jolly, old soul and would suit a home with a competent handler as, despite his age, he is quite forward in hand. When he arrived with us, Copper had been living on his own, so it took him a little while to settle in to a herd and it will be important to give him time to settle in to a new routine.

“He is sociable with other horses, although does like to let them know he is older and wiser than them and, at present, lives out with a group of geldings but will need his grazing restricted particularly through spring and summer as he is prone to weight gain.”

Copper can live out all year with shelter and hay in winter, and does not need to be rugged. He has no vices but does need suncream or a face mask in summer.

For more information on Copper, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, click here.